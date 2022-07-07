There’s A Recall On Primal Pet Foods Raw Frozen Patties for Dogs

A single lot of Raw Frozen Primal Patties for Dogs Beef Formula (6-pound) is being recalled. The product has lot number #W10068709 and a best by date of May 22, 2023. You can find the lot number and best by date on the back of the food packaging.

There’s been a recall on this product due to contamination from the bacteria that causes listeria. Here’s everything you should know.

If you feed your pup Raw Frozen Primal Patties for Dogs Beef Formula, you need to read this.

Exactly 66 cases of this product were distributed in April 2022 to these locations:

Maryland

Georgia

Texas

British Columbia

No other Primal Pet Foods products or lot numbers are affected by this recall.

Why is the food being recalled?

Routine sampling by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration found the bacteria Listeria monocytogenes, which can cause listeriosis (listeria), in one sample from one lot of this product.

There have been no reports of illness in pets or people from this product.

Signs of listeriosis in dogs

It’s rare for dogs to get sick from being exposed to Listeria monocytogenes, but it can happen. Some pups may not show any symptoms if they develop listeria. Dogs with weak immune systems, like puppies, senior dogs or dogs with certain diseases or who are taking some medications, can be at higher risk for getting sick.

Common symptoms can range from mild to severe and include:

Vomiting

Diarrhea

Fever

Muscle pain

Breathing problems

Pregnancy loss

Even if your dog seems fine, you should still talk to your vet if your pup ate some of the recalled product because he can still be a carrier for the bacteria and pass it on to you or other animals.

People can also contract Listeria monocytogenes and get sick from touching surfaces that the contaminated food touched, like your dog’s food bowl. If you start having abnormal symptoms, like fever, headache or muscle aches, contact your healthcare provider.

What to do next

If you bought the recalled product, you should stop feeding it to your dog and throw it away. Be sure to thoroughly wash your hands and clean your pup’s bowls and any other surfaces the food touched.

For any other questions, you can contact Primal Pet Foods at 800-742-1312 Monday through Friday, from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. (PST). You can also send a message to the company here.