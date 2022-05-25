Rushing your cat to the emergency room is super scary and stressful — it’s definitely something you want to avoid if you can help it.

Well, some pretty common things that can land your cat in the hospital are actually super preventable in the first place.

We spoke with Dr. Farren Billand, an emergency doctor at Veterinary Emergency Group in Chicago, to find out about three common causes for emergency cat care she’s witnessed, and how to easily prevent them.

Quotes have been edited for length and clarity.

1. Letting your cat outside

“I once saw a cat patient who had been an indoor-outdoor cat. She had been missing for a few days, and when she was found, she had a very large open and infected wound on her chest. Because of how severely affected she was, we elected to humanely euthanize her.”

How to prevent a trip to the ER

“There are so many dangers to letting your cat outside — from predators to parasites to wounds and being hit by cars. You cannot keep track of your cat, and you can't predict what they will run into. The best way to prevent this is by keeping your cat inside or only letting them outdoors on a leash and harness or by building a secure and enclosed cat patio or ‘catio.’"

2. Giving your cat flea and tick medicine made for dogs

“I have seen quite a few [cat] patients who have ingested dog flea and tick prevention. Some over-the-counter flea and tick prevention and dog topical flea and tick medications can cause fatal toxicity in cats (aka pyrethrin poisoning).”

How to prevent a trip to the ER

“A lot of owners don't realize they need to use cat-specific prevention prescribed by a vet, or there can be serious consequences.

I personally use Revolution Plus Topical — it’s applied monthly and it covers fleas, ticks, heartworms, roundworms, hookworms and ear mites!

Bravecto Plus and Advantage Multi are also good options but don’t cover as many bugs as Revolution Plus does!”

3. Keeping toxic plants, food and household items easily accessible

“We see a lot of cats who present for lily ingestion. Lily ingestion — any part, including the pollen — can cause kidney damage or failure in cats. A lot of owners will get flowers as a gift from family and friends and not realize lilies are in the bouquet or that they are so dangerous to cats.

Plants are the most common thing that’s toxic that cats ingest. Rat poison, onions and garlic may be second highest. We also see a high amount of medication ingestions, such as cocaine, aspirin, Advil, etc.”

How to prevent a trip to the ER

“Owners should do research on what foods and plants are toxic to their cats when getting a cat. Keep food locked in the fridge or pantry and never left out on the counter. Keep medications and bottles also secure in cabinets.

Ensure that any plant being brought into the house is not toxic. It can be difficult to train a cat to stay away from plants, and so being cautious is best.”

These three dangers are all so easy to avoid and super important for all cat parents to know about. After all, emergency cat care isn’t fun or cheap. So the more you can do to dodge a trip to the ER, the better (for you and your BFF).