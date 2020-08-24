7 min read Everything You Need If You Have A Preppy Dog Yep, there are tiny dog wellies :🙌

We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission. You’re classic. You’re stylish. You find pastels absolutely breathtaking and yellow gold IS. THE. ONLY. GOLD. With such classy taste, it’s no wonder that you only look for the best of the best when it comes to accessories for your dog — but spending all summer at your house on the cape doesn’t leave much time for shopping. That’s why this list was born — to give you the inside scoop of the most stylish pieces your dog needs to have, whether you’re looking for that perfect sailing-stripes collar or those fall wellies for your dog.



These are for you — well, and your dog, of course. Cristobal Rattan Rectangular Dog Sofa

Wayfair

This handwoven wicker-look design can work both inside or outside your home. Perfect for those moments when your pup needs a quick break from all that talk about the latest tennis practice drama. Buy it now from Wayfair for $139.99 The Foggy Dog Charcoal Stripe Nylon Dog Collar

Chewy

Your lady will be strutting her stuff all over the yacht club in this classic collar. Don’t be surprised if you find her getting courted by some handsome pups (but don’t sweat it — that’s why she’s spayed, anyway). Buy it now from Chewy for $32 Procter Pool and Patio Anchors Dog Bed

Wayfair

Sure, this might be mildew-, water- and fade-resistant — but can we talk about that design? Those pops of color? Any pool or patio (or yacht deck) would be lucky to be adorned with this masterpiece. Buy it now from Wayfair for $65.99+ Barbour Quilted Dog Coat

Backcountry

Nothing says “I’m preppy and proud” like a Barbour coat. This quilted number will set your pup apart from the rest while keeping him warm. And to really drive home the aesthetic, it’s got a fold-back corduroy collar. It’s called fashion, look it up. Buy it now from Backcountry for $65 Ian Double Bowl Elevated Feeder

Wayfair

This elevated double feeder is perfect for taller dogs and ensures they’re in the best position for feeding. Not only that, but the top slides to reveal ample amounts of storage space — perfect for keeping an extra Barbour coat (like this wax one). Buy it now from Wayfair for $81.99 Knit Dog Sweater

Mark and Graham

A super soft sweater doesn’t just look good draped elegantly around her human’s neck — now your pup can get the same stylish benefits while also keeping warm and cozy. Buy it now from Mark & Graham for $39 Dog Toy Storage Basket

Pottery Barn

Keep your dog’s toys stowed away in this adorable, bone-shaped rattan chest. It’ll blend in perfectly with your home decor and is guaranteed to get you tons of compliments. Buy it now from Pottery Barn for $62+ Canvas Tote Pet Carrier

Land's End

Take your pup along in style with this simple yet sophisticated canvas tote. It even has a fleece-covered bottom for comfort — and it’s an efficient way to hand her smuggled hors d'oeuvres at the country club. Buy it now from Lands’ End for $29.97

Wayfair

This isn’t your average dog house. Designed for the home that takes decor — and preppiness — seriously, this accent piece will keep your dog cozy ... and your suburban taste intact. Buy it now from Wayfair for $229.99+ Talon Dog Raincoat

Saks Fifth Avenue

Rainy days don’t have to get you down. Pull out that Burberry umbrella, slip this wildly adorable raincoat on your bestie and take the driest walk in the rain you could imagine. Buy it now from Saks Fifth Avenue for $75 Dog Booties

Anthropologie

Your dog’s paws won’t only be warm, dry and snow-free in these impossibly perfect green booties — but they’ll be on trend. #pumpkinszniscoming Buy them now from Anthropologie for $51.20 Moncler Dog Leash

Saks Fifth Avenue