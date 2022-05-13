Finally, There’s A Dog Bed For Humans

Ever watched your dog napping in his bed happily and been, well, a little bit envious? Wash those feelings of jealousy aside, friends — you’ll soon be able to sleep in your very own human-sized dog bed.

Noah Silverman and Yuki Kinoshita, two university students in Vancouver, have created Plufl, the dog bed for humans. Currently available for pre-order on Kickstarter, the successful campaign is trending on social media and has raised almost 300,000 dollars already. This can only mean one thing — people really need a nap.

Like most tired college students, Silverman and Kinoshita enjoy grabbing a quick nap when they can, and were inspired to create the Plufl after seeing their friend’s dog, Lady, a Great Dane, sleeping in a custom-made bed to fit her 3-foot-tall frame.

In the video on their Kickstarter page, the enterprising duo ask, “Why should dogs have all the fun?” And they’re right!

While napping is an essential part of your pet’s day, napping can be good for humans, too. Researchers say a 20-minute nap offers benefits that include boosting alertness and productivity.

“Plufl was created to maximize comfort and foster a sense of security, delivering relief for those who have ADHD, stress and anxiety-related issues,” Silverman and Kinoshita said in the video.

So how close is the Plufl to an actual dog bed? Well, let’s just say your pet will definitely want to join you when it arrives.

