Finally, There’s A Dog Bed For Humans
Now you can co-sleep anywhere.
Ever watched your dog napping in his bed happily and been, well, a little bit envious? Wash those feelings of jealousy aside, friends — you’ll soon be able to sleep in your very own human-sized dog bed.
Noah Silverman and Yuki Kinoshita, two university students in Vancouver, have created Plufl, the dog bed for humans. Currently available for pre-order on Kickstarter, the successful campaign is trending on social media and has raised almost 300,000 dollars already. This can only mean one thing — people really need a nap.
Like most tired college students, Silverman and Kinoshita enjoy grabbing a quick nap when they can, and were inspired to create the Plufl after seeing their friend’s dog, Lady, a Great Dane, sleeping in a custom-made bed to fit her 3-foot-tall frame.
In the video on their Kickstarter page, the enterprising duo ask, “Why should dogs have all the fun?” And they’re right!
While napping is an essential part of your pet’s day, napping can be good for humans, too. Researchers say a 20-minute nap offers benefits that include boosting alertness and productivity.
“Plufl was created to maximize comfort and foster a sense of security, delivering relief for those who have ADHD, stress and anxiety-related issues,” Silverman and Kinoshita said in the video.
So how close is the Plufl to an actual dog bed? Well, let’s just say your pet will definitely want to join you when it arrives.
Engineered to provide the “optimal napping experience,” the Plufl features a thick pillow border you can tuck your hands and feet into, a multilayered orthopedic memory foam mattress for support, a pillow bolster made of a natural cotton and poly fiber blend, and a “soft, luxurious faux fur” cover. Oh, and the case is machine washable (for when your pet does want to come over for a snuggle).
Made from ethically sourced, high-quality materials, the first batch of Plufls will come in a one-size-fits-all model (fitting up to two nappers measuring up to 6 feet 5 inches tall), while future models will offer multiple sizes to fit everyone comfortably, regardless of size.
All this comfort comes with a hefty price tag. For $399 (20 percent off the eventual retail value), you can pre-order a Plufl on their Kickstarter page.
Who’s ready for a cat nap in a dog bed? Sign us up …