Pittie Pajamas Are A Thing Every Pittie Needs ASAP

We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.

Pittie owners are *certified* when it comes to their obsessiveness over their breed. (I’d know, I’m also a certifiable pittie owner and will go to war for my breed.)

So with that comes something else pittie owners love — pittie things. All things! And did you know that something absolutely amazingly adorable exists for our pitties?

PITTIE PAJAMAS. Yup, you read that right.

They’re pajamas made specifically for the perfect, kinda bulky body of bully breeds — and they’re just as over-the-top cute as they sound.