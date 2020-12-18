Pittie Pajamas Are A Thing Every Pittie Needs ASAP

They'll actually fit that giant hippo bod 😄

By Danielle Esposito

Published on 12/18/2020

Pittie owners are *certified* when it comes to their obsessiveness over their breed. (I’d know, I’m also a certifiable pittie owner and will go to war for my breed.)

So with that comes something else pittie owners love — pittie things. All things! And did you know that something absolutely amazingly adorable exists for our pitties?

PITTIE PAJAMAS. Yup, you read that right.

They’re pajamas made specifically for the perfect, kinda bulky body of bully breeds — and they’re just as over-the-top cute as they sound.

Amazon

As any pit bull owner knows, it’s super hard finding cute pajamas for our pits — because most just don’t fit their unique bodies right.

Until now.

I got these Christmas ones for my pup Nala and she is so ready for some of the most epic Christmas cards ever.

Danielle Esposito

OK, that is all. You’re welcome.

Tooth and Honey Yellow Rubber Duck Pittie Pajamas
Amazon
Tooth and Honey Yellow Rubber Duck Pittie Pajamas
$45
Tooth and Honey Pit Bull Pajamas Buffalo Plaid
Amazon
Tooth and Honey Pit Bull Pajamas Buffalo Plaid
$45
Tooth and Honey Pitbull Pajamas
Amazon
Tooth and Honey Pitbull Pajamas
$45
Tooth & Honey Big Dog Pajamas/Dinosaur Dog Pajamas
Amazon
Tooth & Honey Big Dog Pajamas/Dinosaur Dog Pajamas
$45
Tooth and Honey Pitbull Pajamas/Monkey Banana
Amazon
Tooth and Honey Pitbull Pajamas/Monkey Banana
$45
Tooth and Honey Pit Bull Pajamas/Cow Moon Star
Amazon
Tooth and Honey Pit Bull Pajamas/Cow Moon Star
$45
Tooth and Honey Pitbull Pajamas Outer Space UFO
Amazon
Tooth and Honey Pitbull Pajamas Outer Space UFO
$45
Tooth and Honey Pitbull Pajamas Red Milk & Cookie
Amazon
Tooth and Honey Pitbull Pajamas Red Milk & Cookie
$45
Tooth and Honey Pitbull Pajamas –
Amazon
Tooth and Honey Pitbull Pajamas –
$45
Tooth and Honey Pit Bull Pajamas Unicorn
Amazon
Tooth and Honey Pit Bull Pajamas Unicorn
$42