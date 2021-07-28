10+ Gifts For The Pit Bull Lover In Your Life

Show me your pitties 😂

By Danielle Esposito

Published on 7/28/2021

If one thing is true about pit bull parents, it’s that they’re totally obsessed with their dogs — and their dogs’ breed.

Pittie parents love to go over-the-top when it comes to their super smiley and totally wiggly family members, and they’re never too shy to let everybody know just how much they love their pitties.

So if you're looking for the perfect pit bull gift for the pittie lover in your life (even if your favorite pit bull lover is yourself!), you’ve come to the right list.

"It's Not A Home Without A Pit Bull" Sign
Amazon
"It's Not A Home Without A Pit Bull" Sign
$9

This sweet sign is perfect for pittie parents. Just look at that face!

I'm a Good Dog: Pit Bulls, America’s Most Beautiful (and Misunderstood) Pet
Amazon
I'm a Good Dog: Pit Bulls, America’s Most Beautiful (and Misunderstood) Pet
$16

Whether your friend has always had pitties or they just rescued their first, pittie people love reading stories about this beautiful breed. This tribute to pit bulls is exactly that.

Pit Bull "Show Me Your Pitties" Vinyl Decal Sticker
Amazon
Pit Bull "Show Me Your Pitties" Vinyl Decal Sticker
$7

This bumper sticker will let everybody on the road know exactly what they can find in your backseat. And you’ll probably even get some laughs, too.

Dean Russo "Rescues Are My Favorite Breed" Beach Towel
Amazon
Dean Russo "Rescues Are My Favorite Breed" Beach Towel
$17

This vibrant beach towel will make you want to hit the sand as much as you can.

Vintage Pit Bull Terriers Dog Florals 20oz Tumbler
Amazon
Vintage Pit Bull Terriers Dog Florals 20oz Tumbler
$19

Florals and pibbles combine to create the cutest tumbler, making enjoying both hot and cold drinks a daily highlight. It even comes with a straw cleaner!

Custom Pet Pillows
Petsies
Custom Pet Pillows
$49

There’s nothing a pittie lover will appreciate more than a pillow identical to their own pup! These pillows are totally customizable and sure to win you all the bestie points.

Decorative Pit Bull Glass Salt and Pepper Shaker
Amazon
Decorative Pit Bull Glass Salt and Pepper Shaker
$23

This salt and pepper shaker set comes with a loveable pittie holder. Dinner parties will never be the same. 

"All You Need is Love And A Pit Bull" Wood Sign
Amazon
"All You Need is Love And A Pit Bull" Wood Sign
$19

This sign makes the perfect gift for the pit bull lover in your life, even if the pit bull lover is you!

Pit Bull 16 Oz. Stainless Steel Tumbler
Amazon
Pit Bull 16 Oz. Stainless Steel Tumbler
$25

This insulated tumbler has a 3D pittie design that’ll make those daily to-go coffees even better.

Dean Russo "Beware of Pit Bulls They Will Steal Your Heart" Throw Blanket
Amazon
Dean Russo "Beware of Pit Bulls They Will Steal Your Heart" Throw Blanket
$20

Pittie artwork turned into a super warm and cozy fleece? Yes, please.

Pit Bull Wine Glass Goblet
Amazon
Pit Bull Wine Glass Goblet
$16

This stemless wine glass will make pouring one (or two) glasses of wine even better. Want even more vino? It also comes in a jumbo size of 20 ounces.

Vintage Pit Bull "Resting Pit Face" Shirt
Amazon
Vintage Pit Bull "Resting Pit Face" Shirt
$16

This shirt comes in so many different colors that it’ll be hard to choose. So might as well get your friend (or yourself) a few!

Bonsny Pit Bull Key Chain
Amazon
Bonsny Pit Bull Key Chain
$12

This colorful keychain is perfect for decorating keys, a phone or anything else a pittie lover would like to show off. 

Dog Gift Cork Drink Coasters Set of 4
Amazon
Dog Gift Cork Drink Coasters Set of 4
$12

One-of-a-kind cork coasters are a perfect gift for any pit bull lover. They add a minimalist and rustic accent to any table.

