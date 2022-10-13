How To Find (And Adopt) The Best Pet Snake For You

If you think snakes are just the coolest animals, you might be interested in taking care of a pet snake yourself.

But before you decide to take that plunge into reptile pet parenthood, there are a few things you should keep in mind about pet snakes.

We spoke to Leah Feusse, a veterinary nurse with DodoVet, to find out what to feed them, how to care for them and which kinds make the best pets for beginners.

Can you have snakes as pets?

Snakes can make great pets, but there are some things you need to know about how to care for them, especially if you’ve never had a snake before.

Snakes only eat prey

Because snakes are carnivores, that means they only eat meat. But here’s the catch — snakes eat their prey whole, so you can’t just run out to the store and grab some canned snake food or a bag of kibble.

“Many snakes do well on only thawed frozen rodents,” Feusse told The Dodo.

Snakes are cold blooded

That means your snake can’t regulate his own body temperature. Instead, he’ll need an external heat source to keep himself warm.

You can purchase a light separately to add to your tank, but some reptile terrariums come with light and heat sources built in.

Like this one from Chewy for $75

Snakes you can’t have as pets

There are several kinds of snakes you can’t have as pets.

Venomous snakes

You shouldn’t keep venomous snakes as pets for obvious reasons.

“Some can have fatal bites,” Feusse said. “Housing [and] trying to maintain and feed them puts you at constant risk. Not to mention the risk to the public if they were to escape.”

Snakes over 8 feet long

Massive snakes don’t make good pets for a couple reasons.

“They require larger enclosures than most people [can’t] set up in their homes,” Feusse said. “Extra-large snakes are also dangerous.”

Wild-caught snakes

It’s also not a good idea to try to raise a wild snake as a pet.

“They are usually aggressive because they feel constantly threatened,” Feusse said. “Most never adapt to captivity and carry diseases and parasites. Wild-caught snakes do not live long, and some will die because they refuse to eat under the stress of their captivity.”

Snakes who are illegal to have as pets

In some places, you can’t keep any kind of snake as a pet. The legality of having a pet snake is going to be different from state to state.

It’s illegal to have any snake as a pet in:

California

Connecticut

Georgia

Hawaii

Idaho

Iowa

Kansas

Kentucky

Maryland

Massachusetts

New Jersey

New York

Oregon

Tennessee

Vermont

Virginia

Washington

West Virginia

Wyoming

The states not on this list have varying laws about keeping snakes as pets — some require permits to have venomous snakes, some require permits to have nonvenomous snakes and some don’t have any restrictions at all.

So before you go to adopt a pet snake, make sure you’re familiar with the laws in your area.

“Counties and cities within each state may have different restrictions and are always changing,” Feusse said. “So you should always check with your local municipality.”

Best pet snakes

These are some of the best pet snakes for beginners. And according to Feusse, these snakes can be pretty tame and most won’t immediately bite when they’re threatened.