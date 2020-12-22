You Can Get A Hooded Blanket with Your Pet's Face On It

We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.

If there’s one thing everyone can agree on, it’s that their pets are literally amazing.

And if there’s another thing everyone can agree on, it’s that cuddling up and being comfy AF is the optimal state of being — especially in a year like 2020.

So what if you found out you could combine the two?

That’s gotta be like … a SUPERPOWER, right?

Now, you can get your pet’s whole cute face on a big blanket hoodie — and wrap yourself up in a double whammy of comfort. (And obviously wrap your pet up with you as well.)