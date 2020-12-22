You Can Get A Hooded Blanket with Your Pet's Face On It

SO COZY 😍

By Danielle Esposito

Published on 12/22/2020

We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.

If there’s one thing everyone can agree on, it’s that their pets are literally amazing.

And if there’s another thing everyone can agree on, it’s that cuddling up and being comfy AF is the optimal state of being —  especially in a year like 2020.

So what if you found out you could combine the two?

That’s gotta be like … a SUPERPOWER, right?

Now, you can get your pet’s whole cute face on a big blanket hoodie — and wrap yourself up in a double whammy of comfort. (And obviously wrap your pet up with you as well.)

And don’t worry, the whole process is super easy — easy enough to do from the comfort of your own couch.

Step 1: Select your blanket color

Just choose from the seller’s eight primary colors.

Step 2: Select your pattern

Just like how the above blanket has hearts, you can choose your very own pattern — everything from avocados, to cupcakes, to even PIZZA!

Step 3: Purchase your order

Just the usual Etsy things.

Step 4: Send your photo via email or chat

Next you just send over your pet’s photo (original image, good lighting, pet sitting or standing, etc.) for the illustrators to create your custom blanket.

Step 6: Practice your cuddling

Finally, just practice the best cuddling positions for you and your pet. Lap dog? Snuggle on the side? Cat who just likes the armrest? Get in as many snuggle sessions as you can so that once your amazingly comfy and super cute blanket hoodie arrives, you’ll be ready to go.

