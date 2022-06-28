95% Of Pet Parents Rely On Their BFFs For Stress Relief, New Survey Says

As a pet parent, you probably already know that your pet’s the best kind of stress relief there is. And according to a new survey by the American Heart Association, you’re definitely not alone in feeling that way.

A survey of 1,000 people with pets in May 2022 found that 95 percent of pet parents rely on their pets to de-stress and relax.

“Chronic or constant stress is a key risk factor of heart disease and stroke, and studies show having a pet can improve mood, reduce stress and encourage healthy lifestyle habits like physical activity,” Glenn Levine, MD, the chief of cardiology at Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center in Houston and a volunteer medical expert for the American Heart Association’s Healthy Bond for Life, said in a statement.

Keep reading below to find out some of the other super interesting findings from the survey.

69 percent said they take better care of their pets than they do themselves

Most pet parents have probably had those days when they’re too busy to eat or exercise — but even then they’d never forget to take care of their pets.

A survey by Stella & Chewy’s had similar results. The brand found that 67 percent of the 2,000 pet parents surveyed prioritize their pet’s wellbeing.

70 percent prefer spending time with their dog or cat over watching TV to relax

So whenever you need some chill time, try hanging out with your pet instead of rewatching Friends for, like, the tenth time.

47 percent said their pets help them be active

Pets are the best workout partner to help motivate you to get moving. Plus, it’s important for keeping your pet healthy and happy, too.

Here are some ways you and your pet can be active together:

70 percent of employed pet parents said they would be happier and more productive if they could have their pet with them while working

Many people are returning to offices after working from home for the past two-ish years, and it turns out those who work for companies that allow dogs in the office might have an advantage.

According to this survey, more than half of pet parents feel happier and more productive when they have their pets with them at work. This is especially true for people under 40 years old, as 75 percent of workers in this age group agreed with this statement.

Most popular ways pets help their parents de-stress

According to the survey, pet parents said that their favorite ways their pets helped them relax were by:

Snuggling

Making them laugh

Helping them feel less lonely

“Many pet owners have found emotional support from their pets, and science backs up the physical and mental health benefits to pet companionship,” Dr. Levine said.

Basically, pets are the best — but you already knew that.