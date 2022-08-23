A Pet Parent’s Guide For Getting Halloween-Ready With Your BFF

These costumes are perfect for both cats and dogs ! Just check the sizing before you click “add to cart.”

This guide breaks down all the basics you need to know to have a successful Halloween night with your dog or cat. From dealing with doorbell-related anxiety to getting all the pre-party jitters out with a game of Halloween-themed fetch, you can make sure your pet is ready to go when the trick-or-treaters or party guests arrive.

Whether your costume-loving dog needs an outfit or you’re wanting to treat your cat for doing her tricks, we have so many good ideas on how to get Halloween-ready with your BFF.

With Halloween creeping up fast, pet parents should make sure they’re fully prepared for all the festivities.

An excellent choice for the furry foodie in your home. This taco costume secures around your cat or dog’s chest and under the belly so it stays in place all Halloween night.

Complete with a UPS hat and box, this costume from California Costumes will make your pet look just like a UPS driver. You can even put things in the box for him to carry around.

Your pet will look so cute in this rocket ship costume from Frisco on Chewy. It even comes with a little hat that secures around your pet’s chin that looks like the nose of a ship!

This pair of bat wings from Chewy secures around your pet’s chest and belly, and they’re super lightweight so your pet won’t feel like he’s wearing a heavy costume.

Or, if your pet isn’t into costumes, check out these themed collars and bandanas

This ruffle collar from Frisco features bells and a Halloween-themed print perfect for spooky season. The elasticated collar is comfy for your cat to wear and can simply be slipped over her head.

There’s nothing that screams “Halloween” quite like a classic black-and-orange jack-o’-lantern face. These bandanas from Frisco come in two sizes, which means they’re great for either cats or dogs.

This collar looks just like Sally’s dress from the movie, and it can be personalized with contact information just in case your pup gets loose on Halloween night.

And your reptiles and rodents can get in on the dress-up fun, too (if they don’t mind dressing up, that is). Check out some of our favorite costumes for bearded dragons and guinea pigs.

Next, make sure your pet stays as safe as possible come Halloween night

Here are a few safety tips you can follow to make Halloween night with your pet super safe and stress-free.

Pet-proof your decorations

Hide cords under carpets, tape them to walls or use cord covers to prevent pets from chewing on them. And always make sure you’re keeping candles up and away from pets so they can’t hurt themselves or cause serious trouble. Better yet, opt for LED flameless candles if you can’t keep your eye on your BFF while tending to trick-or-treaters.

Keep candy out of reach

Candy contains toxic ingredients that can cause your dog, cat or small pet serious trouble if ingested. Make sure your candy bowl is somewhere pets can’t get to it, and advise your trick-or-treaters to keep their candy locked away from curious pets.

If you’re headed out trick-or-treating, grab a light-up collar

If your pet is going to be joining you on your trick-or-treating adventure, you can pick him up a safety LED collar, which basically acts as a glowstick and makes him easier to see in the dark.

Check out the Nite Ize NiteHowl LED Safety Dog Collar on Chewy for $10.

The Nite Ize collar is great because it’s fully adjustable and can fit any size neck — just measure how large your collar needs to be, trim it to size and you’re good to go. Plus the batteries in this collar are replaceable so you can use it for future nighttime walks or bring it back out next Halloween.

To prevent doorbell-related stress, calming treats may help your pet keep his cool

Some dogs and cats aren’t very social (or maybe they try to be a bit too social when the doorbell rings), and Halloween night can cause a lot of stress and anxiety for pets who overreact to the doorbell. So when trick-or-treaters come knocking, you should consider giving your dog or cat a calming treat ahead of time.

For dogs, check out the PetHonesty Hemp Calming Treats on Chewy for $29.

And for cats, try the HomeoPet Feline Anxiety Relief Drops on Chewy for $15.

You may want to test out these treats and treatments ahead of Halloween night to make sure your dog or cat reacts well to the suggested serving size, and, with your vet’s help, adjust accordingly.

And give him something to work on (like a treat or puzzle toy) to keep him busy during trick-or-treating time.

This jack-o’-lantern treat dispenser from Chewy for $10 may do the trick.

If your pet is an escape artist, install a safety gate on your front door.

To make sure your pet stays inside when trick-or-treaters arrive, you can install a temporary pet gate in front of your front door. Freestanding gates can be propped up outside the door jamb and can be secured to the house using zip ties and hooks.

Check out this freestanding pet gate from Pet Adobe available on Chewy for $60.

Or, you can leave your front door open and install a gate that pressure mounts to the jamb.

This pet gate from Carlson Pet, available on Chewy for $54, features a door for easy in-and-out access.

Then, make sure your pet has plenty of treats (and not of the candy variety)

Because candy isn’t good for dogs and cats, you can pick up some on-theme treats for them so they don’t have to miss out on all the fun!