Everything You Need To Know About Microchipping Your Pets

So many people recommend that you microchip your pet, but is it really worth it?

It turns out that microchips can play a crucial role in reuniting you with your BFF if he goes missing.

To make things better, getting your pet microchipped isn’t an overwhelming expense, and the peace of mind is totally priceless.

If you want to know more about getting your pet microchipped, consider this your go-to guide for all of your microchip-related questions.

What’s a pet microchip?



A pet microchip is a super tiny piece of technology no bigger than a grain of rice that’s implanted under your pet’s skin and can help increase the chances of finding him in case he ever gets lost.

Your pet will need to get microchipped by a licensed professional — typically a veterinarian or rescue worker — since they’ll need to use a needle.

That thought can sound pretty painful, but the good news is that the process really won’t hurt him very much.

How do pet microchips work?



Dog and cat microchips work similarly to the ID tags that hang from your pet’s collar, in the sense that they can provide someone with your contact information if they find your pet.

There are two big differences between ID tags and pet microchips, though.

Your pet’s unique chip number won’t be available to just anyone — only someone with a microchip scanner will be able to identify that number. (Vets, shelters and rescues typically have these scanners on hand.)

That number can then be plugged into the microchip manufacturer’s database to access any contact information you’ve included there, like your address or phone number.

The information on an ID tag, on the other hand, is accessible to anyone who can read it.

But because your pet’s microchip is embedded under his skin, you don’t have to worry about it disappearing, the way an ID tag could fall or break off his collar.

How much does microchipping cost?



There’s no one universal cost when it comes to microchipping your pet. The procedure itself, on average, can range anywhere from $15 to $45.

If you get your pet from a shelter or rescue, the adoption fee can include the cost of microchipping, in some cases.

But if you go to the vet to get your pet microchipped, an office or exam fee could up the price tag a bit.

Regardless of how your pet gets microchipped, it’s only a one-time cost since his chip won’t need to be replaced or removed in the future.

How to find a lost pet with a microchip



If you’ve lost your dog or your cat, a microchip can really help when it comes to finding him.

Tracking down your lost pet is all about utilizing as many resources as possible because the more people on the lookout, the better your chances of finding him.

And since most vets, shelters and rescues scan pets for microchips, you could still be reunited with your BFF if he turns up at one of those places. (For good measure, you should also call vets and rescues in your area to let them know your pet is missing, even if it’s just to get it on their radar.)

Microchipping your pet is so important, so if you’re hesitant for any reason — don’t be. It could be the reason you end up finding your pet if he ever goes missing, which is worth any cost.