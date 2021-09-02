12 Pet-Inspired Halloween Decorations We’re Obsessing Over

Spooky 🎃👻

By Danielle Esposito

Published on 9/2/2021

Are you equally as obsessed with spooky season as you are with your pets?

If you love getting into the spirit of Halloween, but you’ve not-so-secretly been wondering if you can tie your furry BFF into your holiday decor, you’ve come to the right place.

Instead of spending all your time scouring the internet, The Dodo rounded up some pet-inspired Halloween decorations just for you — guaranteed to give your home a Halloween theme (with just the right amount of fur).

Halloween Pets II Wall Art
Wayfair
Halloween Pets II Wall Art
$42

This adorable painting will transform any cat lover's home into a one that’s ready for Halloween. It comes in either a wrapped canvas or a floating frame.

Ambesonne Autumn Pet Bed
Wayfair
Ambesonne Autumn Pet Bed
$40

If you’re the kind of person who switches out your throw pillows every season, why wouldn’t you switch out that living room dog bed? This one will fit perfectly into the Halloween season.

Keagan Halloween Cat and Dog Throw Pillow
Wayfair
Keagan Halloween Cat and Dog Throw Pillow
$43

Speaking of themed throw pillows, this one will help transform your space into a Halloween — and pet lover’s — dream. 

Halloween Pets III Wall Art
Wayfair
Halloween Pets III Wall Art
$46

A painting of a spooky dog holding a pumpkin full of dog treats? What could be better?

Inflatable Dog Indoor/Outdoor Decoration
Wayfair
Inflatable Dog Indoor/Outdoor Decoration
$53

Take your Halloween decor outside with this inflatable pup. It’s lightweight, self-inflating and has a lighted design that’s perfect for a chilling front yard display.

Spooky Halloween Cat Wooden Door Mural
Wayfair
Spooky Halloween Cat Wooden Door Mural
$63

Black cats are adorable pets, but they’re also a Halloween icon. This beautiful piece is perfect for both Halloween- and black-cat-obsessed parents. 

Corgi Halloween Scare Non-Slip Outdoor Door Mat
Wayfair
Corgi Halloween Scare Non-Slip Outdoor Door Mat
$49

Obsessed with corgis? This door mat is the perfect addition to your Halloween decor. It can be used inside or outside, but it’s recommended to be used under a covering if used outdoors. 

Jack-O-Lantern and Cat Tabletop Halloween Decoration
Wayfair
Jack-O-Lantern and Cat Tabletop Halloween Decoration
$59

This vibrant tabletop decoration can be used as a centerpiece or for styling your Halloween-themed shelves. 

Spooky Puppies by Howard Robinson
Wayfair
Spooky Puppies by Howard Robinson
$46

This artwork is spooky, colorful, funny — and full of pets! Perfect for those dog and cat homes.

Halloween Vampire Scottie Sign
Wayfair
Halloween Vampire Scottie Sign
$30

Are Scotties your favorite? This aluminum sign is perfect for bringing a pop of Halloween to your home while also celebrating your favorite buddy.

Halloween Eve Cat Hanging Figurine Wood Door Hanger Wall Decor
Wayfair
Halloween Eve Cat Hanging Figurine Wood Door Hanger Wall Decor
$67

This handcrafted cat piece will add a unique touch to your Halloween decor. 

Halloween Trick Or Treat Dogs by Fab Funky
Wayfair
Halloween Trick Or Treat Dogs by Fab Funky
$43

These furry trick-or-treaters will be the center of attention — besides your real pup, of course. 

With Halloween decorations like these, not only will you, your friends and your family be obsessed with your entire house, but your pet will love it all, too.