12 Pet-Inspired Halloween Decorations We’re Obsessing Over
Spooky 🎃👻
Are you equally as obsessed with spooky season as you are with your pets?
If you love getting into the spirit of Halloween, but you’ve not-so-secretly been wondering if you can tie your furry BFF into your holiday decor, you’ve come to the right place.
Instead of spending all your time scouring the internet, The Dodo rounded up some pet-inspired Halloween decorations just for you — guaranteed to give your home a Halloween theme (with just the right amount of fur).
This adorable painting will transform any cat lover's home into a one that’s ready for Halloween. It comes in either a wrapped canvas or a floating frame.
If you’re the kind of person who switches out your throw pillows every season, why wouldn’t you switch out that living room dog bed? This one will fit perfectly into the Halloween season.
Speaking of themed throw pillows, this one will help transform your space into a Halloween — and pet lover’s — dream.
A painting of a spooky dog holding a pumpkin full of dog treats? What could be better?
Take your Halloween decor outside with this inflatable pup. It’s lightweight, self-inflating and has a lighted design that’s perfect for a chilling front yard display.
Black cats are adorable pets, but they’re also a Halloween icon. This beautiful piece is perfect for both Halloween- and black-cat-obsessed parents.
Obsessed with corgis? This door mat is the perfect addition to your Halloween decor. It can be used inside or outside, but it’s recommended to be used under a covering if used outdoors.
This vibrant tabletop decoration can be used as a centerpiece or for styling your Halloween-themed shelves.
This artwork is spooky, colorful, funny — and full of pets! Perfect for those dog and cat homes.
Are Scotties your favorite? This aluminum sign is perfect for bringing a pop of Halloween to your home while also celebrating your favorite buddy.
This handcrafted cat piece will add a unique touch to your Halloween decor.
These furry trick-or-treaters will be the center of attention — besides your real pup, of course.
With Halloween decorations like these, not only will you, your friends and your family be obsessed with your entire house, but your pet will love it all, too.