These Machine-Washable Rugs Will Change Your Life
Dealing with pet hair and stains has never been easier 😎
We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.
There’s nothing like having a dog or cat to play with and love 24/7. But owning a pet means signing yourself up for hair and messes, which can make it hard for pet parents to invest in nice things around the house.
That’s why these pet-friendly rugs are so amazing! They’re lightweight, machine- washable and so gorgeous that you won’t even realize they’re made for durability. Say goodbye to pee stains and smells forever.
Here are some of the cutest rugs made specifically for dirty paws and pet hair — so cleanup doesn’t have to be a hassle.
This plush rug combines classic Moroccan style with a sophisticated farmhouse feel. It’s machine washable (of course) and comes in a variety of sizes.
For Disney kids, pets and adults alike, this rug is perfect for bringing some of that magic right into your home — and it comes in multiple colors!
This outdoor rug is perfect for pets who love swimming and all kinds of outdoor adventures. It’s UV and chlorine resistant, so it’ll stay bright and beautiful even with summer wear and tear.
Round rugs more your style? This beautiful rug comes in 6’ or 8’ and will make your space light up — while letting your pets happily roll around on it.
This one-piece design doesn’t require a separate backing — you simply lay it flat and go about your business.
Are tribal patterns more your thing? This rug will look amazing not only in your home, but after every convenient wash.
This rug is perfect for those who love a super soft feel mixed with the convenience of a rug that can be tossed right in the washing machine.
A lightweight rug that’ll bring some color and joy into your home.