These Machine-Washable Rugs Will Change Your Life

There’s nothing like having a dog or cat to play with and love 24/7. But owning a pet means signing yourself up for hair and messes, which can make it hard for pet parents to invest in nice things around the house.

That’s why these pet-friendly rugs are so amazing! They’re lightweight, machine- washable and so gorgeous that you won’t even realize they’re made for durability. Say goodbye to pee stains and smells forever.

Here are some of the cutest rugs made specifically for dirty paws and pet hair — so cleanup doesn’t have to be a hassle.