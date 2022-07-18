This Luxury Geodome With Gorgeous Views Is Perfect For A Getaway With Your Dog

Dodo Shows Pittie Nation The Sweetest Pittie Was Living Under A Jeep

This dome is newly remodeled and has incredible views of the surrounding San Jacinto mountains and all the way out to the ocean. A huge plus about this rental is the location: It’s only 10 minutes away from Lake Hemet and within walking distance of town, so you’ll never run out of things to do. Plus, it’s literally less than one mile away from Mount San Jacinto State Park if you want to do some outdoor exploring with your pup. (Just check the park guidelines before bringing your dog, since they’re only allowed in certain areas of the park.)

The living room has 26-foot ceilings, and there are four bedrooms that can fit up to 10 people (and your dogs, of course). You’ll be able to cook in the full kitchen that includes a fridge, microwave, oven, stove, coffee maker and wine fridge. There’s even a waffle maker, crock pot and an outdoor grill. And when you finish grilling, you and your pup can hang out on one of the decks or in the hot tub with gorgeous views.

Here’s what’s included for your stay, so you’ll know what to expect before you book your vacation. Rental features Four bedrooms (sleeps 10 people)

Three full bathrooms

Kitchen

Balcony/deck and outdoor seating

TV (with cable)

Washer and dryer

Wi-Fi

Fireplaces

Hot tub

Dishwasher

Heating Along with all the amazing amenities, pretty much everything you could possibly need is provided, so all you have to do is show up with your dog and get ready to relax. Here’s what else is included: Linens

Towels

Hair dryer

Microwave

Dishes and utensils

Coffee maker

Ice maker

DVD player

Netflix

Video and music library

Bluetooth speaker

Books

Games

Video games

Grill You can bring up to two dogs to this property for a small pet fee. So grab your pup and get ready for hanging out in the hot tub chilling and mountain views.

