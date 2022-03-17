6 Pet-Friendly Couches Your BFF Won’t Destroy

Your couch is one of the most important pieces of furniture in your home, and if you’re living with pets, that couch will be putting up with a lot.

And couches aren’t cheap, so finding one that’s pet friendly is crucial if you want to get your money’s worth and spend some wonderful years on it.

The Dodo spoke with Dr. Maureen K. Murithi, a veterinarian working with Hepper, and Dr. Linda Simon, a veterinary surgeon and consultant for Five Barks, to help you find the best pet-friendly couch out there.

How to find the best pet-friendly couch

To find the best pet-friendly couch, you need to know what sort of things to look for — and what to avoid.

What to look for

Finding a pet-friendly couch is all about that perfect material that’s durable and will stay looking great no matter what chaos your pet is causing.

“Always consider shiny and smooth materials,” Dr. Murithi told The Dodo. “They tend not to attract fur. This helps to keep the furniture hair free.”

But it’s not enough to find a material that’s fur resistant. Pets and messes go hand in hand, so you’re going to want something stain resistant, too.

“The fabric must be easy to clean and wipe down, especially if you’re planning on letting your dog sit on it,” Dr. Simon told The Dodo.

Opt for couches made with materials like:

Tightly woven fabric

Polyurethane

Polyester

Denim

Performance fabric

Microfiber

Ultrasuede

Crypton

The color of your couch is going to matter, too.

If your pet’s biggest problem is shedding, you might want a couch that’s similar in color to his fur so it doesn’t look like a total mess between wipedowns.

But if your pet makes a mess pretty much all the time beyond just shedding, a dark color might be the way to go since stains won’t show up as easily.

“Darker colors, such as browns, gray and green, are ideal as well as block patterns that help to hide hair and dirt,” Dr. Murithi said.

When you’re shopping for the perfect pet-friendly couch, it’s also important to consider the legs, especially if your pet is a scratcher or a chewer.

“Always go for furniture that has metal legs,” Dr. Murithi said. “This prevents gnawing, scratching or chewing.”

What to avoid

Make sure you steer clear of loosely woven fabric because it’ll cause all sorts of problems.

“​​Open weave fabrics are a bad investment as they will snag and fray, looking worn out within weeks,” Dr. Simon said. “Not only that, but loose fur, debris and bad odors can get trapped inside the fabric.”

And a light color like white might not be your best bet when you’re living with a pet.

“In terms of color, avoid bright colors, such as white and cream,” Dr. Murithi said. “They draw to stains faster.”

Best pet-friendly couches

These are The Dodo’s top picks for pet-friendly couches based on durability, comfort, size and any added features.