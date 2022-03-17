6 Pet-Friendly Couches Your BFF Won’t Destroy
Pet-friendly couches are an investment that’s worth every penny 💰
Your couch is one of the most important pieces of furniture in your home, and if you’re living with pets, that couch will be putting up with a lot.
And couches aren’t cheap, so finding one that’s pet friendly is crucial if you want to get your money’s worth and spend some wonderful years on it.
The Dodo spoke with Dr. Maureen K. Murithi, a veterinarian working with Hepper, and Dr. Linda Simon, a veterinary surgeon and consultant for Five Barks, to help you find the best pet-friendly couch out there.
How to find the best pet-friendly couch
To find the best pet-friendly couch, you need to know what sort of things to look for — and what to avoid.
What to look for
Finding a pet-friendly couch is all about that perfect material that’s durable and will stay looking great no matter what chaos your pet is causing.
“Always consider shiny and smooth materials,” Dr. Murithi told The Dodo. “They tend not to attract fur. This helps to keep the furniture hair free.”
But it’s not enough to find a material that’s fur resistant. Pets and messes go hand in hand, so you’re going to want something stain resistant, too.
“The fabric must be easy to clean and wipe down, especially if you’re planning on letting your dog sit on it,” Dr. Simon told The Dodo.
Opt for couches made with materials like:
- Tightly woven fabric
- Polyurethane
- Polyester
- Denim
- Performance fabric
- Microfiber
- Ultrasuede
- Crypton
The color of your couch is going to matter, too.
If your pet’s biggest problem is shedding, you might want a couch that’s similar in color to his fur so it doesn’t look like a total mess between wipedowns.
But if your pet makes a mess pretty much all the time beyond just shedding, a dark color might be the way to go since stains won’t show up as easily.
“Darker colors, such as browns, gray and green, are ideal as well as block patterns that help to hide hair and dirt,” Dr. Murithi said.
When you’re shopping for the perfect pet-friendly couch, it’s also important to consider the legs, especially if your pet is a scratcher or a chewer.
“Always go for furniture that has metal legs,” Dr. Murithi said. “This prevents gnawing, scratching or chewing.”
What to avoid
Make sure you steer clear of loosely woven fabric because it’ll cause all sorts of problems.
“Open weave fabrics are a bad investment as they will snag and fray, looking worn out within weeks,” Dr. Simon said. “Not only that, but loose fur, debris and bad odors can get trapped inside the fabric.”
And a light color like white might not be your best bet when you’re living with a pet.
“In terms of color, avoid bright colors, such as white and cream,” Dr. Murithi said. “They draw to stains faster.”
Best pet-friendly couches
These are The Dodo’s top picks for pet-friendly couches based on durability, comfort, size and any added features.
The Nomad fabric is super tightly woven and designed to be both scratch and stain resistant. And if you’re worried about the legs getting chewed or clawed, you can opt for metal legs instead of wood. It comes in a bunch of colors, and you can customize the arms and the cushions, too. Plus it’s got a built-in USB charger so you pretty much never have to get up.
This sectional is a bit of a splurge, but it’s totally customizable. You choose the configuration, the dimensions and even the material — and they have a ton of performance fabrics that are designed to be durable and easy to clean. Plus, you can order complimentary swatches to see for yourself which material would be best for your home.
It’s from La-Z-Boy, so you know it’s gonna be so comfy that you won’t ever want to sit — or nap — anywhere else (and your pet will surely feel the same). And the upholstery is 100 percent polyester, so it’ll be durable and easy to clean.
This loveseat is just as scratch resistant, stain resistant and customizable as its full-sized counterpart. So if you’re looking for a smaller seating option that’ll hold up in a house full of pets, look no further.
We put this one to the test ourselves, and it’s held up for YEARS against two dogs, a cat and 17 foster puppies. “This sofa was exactly what we were looking for,” said pet parent Katy Brink. “It's chic, firm and has held its shape through more than a dozen foster pups lounging and wrestling on it.”
It doesn’t get much better than a reclining sofa. And this one’s made with faux leather, so it should hold up pretty well against your pet’s nails and claws. That also means spot cleaning’s going to be a snap.
