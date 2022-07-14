We’re Obsessed With This Dog-Friendly Castle That'll Make You And Your Dog Feel Like Royals

If you’ve ever wondered what it’s like to live like royalty, this might be your chance. The Instagram-worthy Gregoire Castle in Vermont is available to rent for your next vacation. And the best part? You can bring your dog.

Dodo Shows Wild Hearts Orphaned Deer Runs Back To The Wild With Her Best Friend

You’ll have the most amazing trip at this castle, and with 20 acres to roam around on, your pup will definitely have fun, too. There are two patios with outdoor furniture so you and your dog can enjoy sitting by the pond. You can even hang out by the firepit at night or relax in the hot tub with your pup close by.

You’ll never run out of activities, since the castle is minutes away from Lake Willoughby, Stowe Mountain Resort and Lake Parker. (If you want to bring your pup, be sure to check the guidelines for these locations.) Everything you need to have a fun day on the lake is included: kayaks, canoes, paddles and life jackets. And if you’re planning to travel here during the winter, there’s a private ice skating rink!

The castle also has an office in case you need to do some work from home, and there’s a game room complete with a foosball table and shuffleboard. Plus, there’s a smart TV if you’d prefer to just chill and watch movies with your dog. The house’s Wi-Fi reaches all the way to the other side of the pond, so while you may think you’re in a Medieval castle, you won’t totally feel like you're living in the Middle Ages. Small dogs (maximum one dog who’s less than 20 pounds) are allowed for a small fee, and keep in mind that you (or the people you’re with) have to be at least 30 years old to rent this property.

Rental features This castle provides pretty much everything you could think of, from a firepit to shampoo. Here are the amenities and features of the house: 6 bedrooms (sleeps 8 people)

3 full/2 half-baths

Office

Game room

Patio

Lawn

Garden

Air conditioning

Heating

Wi-Fi

Bluetooth speakers

Fireplace

Dishwasher

Hot tub

Outdoor seating

Firepit

Smart TV (with cable)

Washer and dryer

Garage Linens

Towels

Soap

Paper towels

Toilet paper

Shampoo

Microwave

Fridge

Dishes and utensils

Coffee maker

Grill

Kayak

Canoe

Life jackets

Games

Foosball

Ice rink

And, as a surprise to no one, this castle is definitely a splurge, so consider inviting some friends to share this experience with you and your pup. You and your dog will seriously feel like you’ve been transported to a different century in this incredible Bavarian-style castle, so we think it’s totally worth it.