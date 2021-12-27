There’s A Recall on Woody’s Pet Food Deli Raw Cornish Hen Pet Food

If you bought Raw Cornish Hen pet food “With Supplements” from Woody’s Pet Food Deli, you should get rid of it since there’s been a recall due to a potential salmonella contamination.

Here’s what you need to know.

The Raw Cornish Hen pet food being recalled



The Raw Cornish Hen pet food that's been recalled has a sticker that says “With Supplements” and has an expiration date of November 20, 2022.

Two 5-pound tubs were sold in the Saint Paul, Minnesota, store, and 12 15-ounce containers were sold across the three stores located in Minneapolis, Saint Paul and Woodbury, Minnesota.

Here are the details on the products that have been recalled:

Woody’s Pet Food Deli RAW CORNISH HEN with SUPPLEMENTS 5-pound plastic tub — PLU Code 5230, Expiration date 11/20/22

Woody’s Pet Food Deli RAW CORNISH HEN with SUPPLEMENTS 15-ounce plastic container — PLU Code 1652, Expiration date 11/20/22

Why is the food being recalled?



The Raw Cornish Hen pet food “With Supplements” has been recalled because of a salmonella contamination that was found in a sample taken by the FDA after a customer complaint. The company is continuing to investigate the source of the contamination and will continue production when it resolves the issue.

Signs of salmonella poisoning in pets



Symptoms of salmonella poisoning in dogs and cats include:

Vomiting

Diarrhea (may contain blood or mucus)

Decreased appetite

Lethargy

Dehydration

Fever

If you notice your pet showing any of these symptoms, take him to the vet right away.

Some dogs or cats with salmonella poisoning may show no symptoms, but they can be carriers and spread the illness to other animals or even people.

You can also contract salmonella if you don’t properly wash your hands after feeding your pet or picking up after him, or if you don’t clean surfaces touched by your pet’s food. Signs of salmonella infection in people include nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and fever. If you have any of these symptoms, contact your doctor.

What to do next



If you bought any of these products, stop using them immediately. You can return them to the store where you bought them for a full refund.

Be sure to clean any areas where the food had contact, like your pet’s food and water bowls, your fridge, food surfaces, utensils, and your pet’s bedding and toys. Since salmonella can be spread through animal feces, make sure you clean up your pet’s poop in your yard or any other areas where other animals or people can come into contact with it. And wash your hands thoroughly after touching your pet’s food or feces to avoid spreading bacteria.

If you have any other questions, you can contact Woody’s Pet Food Deli stores Tuesday through Saturday 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. CST at (612) 208-0335 (Minneapolis), (651) 493-7269 (Saint Paul) and (651) 340-8678 (Woodbury). The stores are closed December 25, 2021 to January 3, 2022, so send any questions by email to info@woodyspetdeli.com during that time.