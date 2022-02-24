There’s A Recall On Pet Food From Family Dollar

If you’ve recently bought pet food from Family Dollar stores in West Memphis, Arkansas, you should get rid of it. The food’s being recalled due to the presence of rodents, which can be linked to health risks, including salmonella.

Here’s everything you need to know.

Pet food being recalled

Any animal (pet) food products that were stored and shipped to 404 stores from Family Dollar Distribution Center 202 in West Memphis, Arkansas, from January 1, 2021, through now are being recalled.

Why is the pet food being recalled?

The pet food products are being recalled due to rodent activity at Family Dollar Distribution Center 202. There are many potential hazards that can come from rodents, including salmonella contamination.

Family Dollar isn’t aware of any consumer complaints or reports of illness associated with this recall as of now.

Signs of salmonella infection in pets

If your pet becomes infected with salmonella, you might notice these symptoms:

Vomiting

Diarrhea (may contain blood or mucus)

Decreased appetite

Lethargy

Dehydration

Fever

If you notice your pet showing any of these symptoms, take him to the vet right away.

Keep in mind, though, that some dogs or cats with salmonella poisoning may show no symptoms, but they can be carriers and spread the illness to other animals or even people. If your pet ate the recalled pet food products and you’re concerned he might be sick, you should speak with your veterinarian.

You can also contract salmonella if you don’t properly wash your hands after feeding your pet or picking up after him, or if you don’t clean surfaces touched by your pet’s food. Signs of salmonella infection in people include nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and fever. If you have any of these symptoms, contact your doctor.

What to do next

If you bought one of the affected products, you can return it to the Family Dollar store where you purchased it without a receipt.

If you have any other questions, contact Family Dollar Customer Service at (844) 636-7687 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. EST.

You can also report any problems with products you’ve purchased to the FDA's MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program. Submit a report online here, or you can send a form by mail or fax.