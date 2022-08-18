This Is Every Pet Food Recall From The Past Five Years

Primal Pet Foods Primal Patties For Dogs When it was recalled: July 6, 2022 Why it was recalled: Primal Pet Foods recalled 6-pound packages of the beef formula of their raw frozen Primal Patties For Dogs due to possible listeria contamination. This was issued after routine FDA sampling found listeria in food from one specific lot. The affected products were from lot #W10068709 and have a best by date of 05/22/23. According to the company, 66 cases of food from this lot had been distributed to Maryland, Georgia, Texas and British Columbia. Luckily, at the time of the recall, no complaints or illnesses had been reported.

Freshpet Fresh From The Kitchen Home Cooked Chicken Recipe When it was recalled: June 18, 2022 Why it was recalled: Freshpet recalled 4.5-pound bags of the Fresh From The Kitchen Home Cooked Chicken Recipe for possible salmonella contamination. The good news is that Freshpet hadn’t gotten any reports from customers about adverse reactions at the time of the recall. The recall is only limited to food from a single lot. Your pup’s food is only affected if it’s got the UPC code 627975011673, the lot code 10/29/22 and the expiration date 10/29/22 L3. Freshpet had been aware of the contamination and had planned to destroy the lot, but some of the affected food was accidentally sent to Walmarts in Alabama and Georgia, some Target locations and other retailers in Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico, Rhode Island, Vermont and West Virginia.

Family Dollar pet food in Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Missouri, Mississippi and Tennessee When it was recalled: February 18, 2022 Why it was recalled: Rats were reported at a Family Dollar distribution center in West Memphis, Arkansas. This particular distribution center stores and ships products to 404 different Family Dollar stores, so pet food that was sent to any of those stores since January 1, 2022, has been recalled. Since these products were exposed to rats, they could be contaminated with salmonella bacteria, which means your pet can get really sick if he eats that food. (You could get sick, too, if you don’t wash your hands after handling it.) Pet food recalls in 2021

Woody’s Pet Food Deli Raw Cornish Hen Pet Food With Supplements When it was recalled: December 23, 2021 Why it was recalled: This Minnesota-based product was recalled due to a salmonella health risk. After a customer complaint regarding a different product, the FDA took a sample of the Raw Cornish Hen Pet Food With Supplements and found salmonella. The specific products recalled include the 15-ounce container and the 5-pound tub, both of which have expiration dates of November 20, 2022. The source of the salmonella is still unclear, but the company is investigating.

Top Quality Dog Food Beef HVM When it was recalled: August 26, 2021 Why it was recalled: One-pound packages of Beef HVM from Top Quality Dog Food were recalled for potential exposure to salmonella and listeria. Both these diseases can make you or your dog really sick. (According to the FDA, listeria infections aren’t too common in pets but can still happen.) The contamination was discovered in packages with labeled lot #071521, which were distributed to Washington, D.C., Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, Connecticut and South Carolina through mail order or direct delivery. According to the announcement from Top Quality Dog Food, anyone who received a package with that lot number should have been contacted already. The food was recalled after a state surveillance sample found salmonella and listeria in multiple 1-pound packages of Beef HVM.

Sunshine Mills dog food When was it recalled: June 2, 2021 Why was it recalled: Sunshine Mills, which makes pet food for multiple brands, issued a recall on some dog food from its Sportsman’s Pride, Sprout Sporting, Intimidator and FRM Gold Select collections. The food was recalled after the Minnesota Department of Agriculture found salmonella in a 5-pound bag of Sprout Sporting Dog Food during routine testing. This recall includes the following products: Sportsman's Pride Professional Formula 30/20 Dog Food (40-pound bag): applies only to products with the lot code TI1 and the best by date October 7, 2021

applies only to products with the lot code TA1 and the best by date October 6, 2021 FRM Gold Select High Performance Dog Food (50-pound bag): applies only to products with the lot code TA1 and the best by date October 6, 2021 According to Sunshine Mills’ announcement, products with other lot codes weren’t affected and the company hasn’t identified the cause of the salmonella exposure.

Natural Balance L.I.D. Limited Ingredient Diets Green Pea & Chicken Formula dry cat food When it was recalled: May 20, 2021 Why it was recalled: Natural Balance recalled its L.I.D. Limited Ingredient Diets Green Pea & Chicken dry cat food because of potential salmonella contamination. The Minnesota Department of Agriculture flagged the health risk after a routine state surveillance sample. This recall applies specifically to the 5- and 10-pound bags with the lot code 1008080 and a best by date of March 10, 2022.

Meow Mix Original Choice dry cat food When it was recalled: April 9, 2021 Why it was recalled: 30-pound bags of Meow Mix Original Choice dry cat food were recalled because of potential salmonella contamination. The recall only applies to products that have lot codes 1081804 and 1082804, which were sold at Walmarts in Illinois, Missouri, Nebraska, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Utah, Wisconsin and Wyoming. According to the company’s announcement, this food was recalled “out of an abundance of caution.”

Midwestern Pet Foods dog and cat food When it was recalled: January 11, 2021 Why it was recalled:Midwestern Pet Foods recalled all dog and cat food made with corn products that were produced at an operations facility in Chickasha, Oklahoma, due to excessive aflatoxin levels. Aflatoxin is a toxin that comes from a mold that grows on corn, and exposure can be serious and even fatal for pets. Symptoms of aflatoxin poisoning include: Sluggishness

Loss of appetite

Vomiting

Jaundice

Diarrhea According to the company’s announcement, this recall was issued “out of an abundance of caution,” and only applies to those products from that specific facility in Chickasha that have expiration dates on or before July 9, 2022. The recalled products are: Pro Pac Adult Mini Chunk

Pro Pac Performance Puppy

Splash Fat Cat 32 percent

Nunn Better Maintenance

Sportstrail 50

Sportmix Original Cat 15

Sportmix Original Cat 31

Sportmix Maintenance 44

Sportmix Maintenance 50

Sportmix High Protein 50

Sportmix Energy Plus 44

Sportmix Energy Plus 50

Sportmix Stamina 44

Sportmix Stamina 50

Sportmix Bite Size 40

Sportmix Bite Size 44

Sportmix High Energy 44

Sportmix High Energy 50

Sportmix Premium Puppy 16.5

Sportmix Premium Puppy 33 Pet food recalls in 2020

Albright’s Raw Dog Food Chicken Recipe for Dogs When it was recalled: November 13, 2020 Why it was recalled: Albright’s Raw Dog Food recalled 67 cases of 2-pound rolls of its Chicken Recipe For Dogs because of potential salmonella contamination. This recall was issued after one animal illness was reported. After FDA testing, products with salmonella bacteria all came from the same batch — they have the lot code C000185 and a May 19, 2021 best by date.

Real Pet Food’s Billy+Margot Wild Kangaroo And Superfoods dog food When it was recalled: September 22, 2020 Why it was recalled: Real Pet Food recalled 4-pound bags of Billy+Margot Wild Kangaroo And Superfoods after routine sample testing found salmonella in this product. The only products affected have the lot code V 07.

Sunshine Mills dog food When it was recalled: September 2, 2020 Why it was recalled:Sunshine Mills recalled some dog food products because of the possibility that it contains excessive levels of aflatoxin. According to the company’s announcement, this recall was issued “as a precautionary measure.” This recall includes the following products: Family Pet Meaty Cuts Beef Chicken & Cheese Flavors Premium Dog Food (4-pound bag): applies only to products with the lot code TD3 and the best by date April 4, 2020, and products with the lot code TD1 and the best by date April 5, 2020

Natural Balance Ultra Premium Chicken & Liver Paté cat food When it was recalled: July 3, 2020 Why it was recalled: Natural Balance recalled its Ultra Premium Chicken & Liver Paté cat food after receiving reports of adverse reactions. According to the company’s announcement, these issues are most likely associated with elevated levels of choline chloride in the food. Ingesting elevated amounts of choline chloride could lead to illness or even death. If your cat consumes an unsafe amount of choline chloride, he may experience symptoms like: Nausea

Excessive salivation

Constricted pupils

Poor vision

Difficulty walking

Muscle shaking

Tremors

Irregular heartbeat

Cardiac failure

Respiratory failure This recall applies to 5.5-ounce cans with the lot code 9217803 and a best by date of August 4, 2021. Pet food recalls in 2019 As of this publish date, there’s only one active pet food recall from 2019.

Texas Tripe raw pet food When it was recalled: August 14, 2019 Why it was recalled:Texas Tripe recalled 23 different raw pet food products — across 35 different lots — after samples tested by the Office of the Texas State Chemist found salmonella and listeria in over half of those samples. The recalled products are: Texas Tripe Ground Turkey Necks

Texas Trip Chicken Tripe Complete

Texas Tripe Ground Chicken With Bone

Texas Tripe Shepherd's Blend

Texas Tripe Chicken, Pork And Salmon With Egg

Texas Tripe Chicken Blend

Texas Tripe Green Tripe

Texas Tripe Phat Katz

Texas Tripe Senior Pro

Texas Tripe All-Star Bully Blend

Texas Tripe Beef Blend

Texas Tripe Duck And Rabbit

Texas Tripe Goat Tripe Complete

Texas Tripe Boneless Chicken Blend

Texas Tripe Turkey And Pork Blend

Texas Tripe Beef Tripe And Ground Rabbit

Texas Tripe Boneless Beef Blend

Texas Tripe Coarse Ground Beef With Bone

Texas Tripe Wolf Run Plus

Texas Tripe Turkey Blend

Texas Tripe Pork Blend

Texas Tripe Beginners Choice

Texas Tripe Wolf Run Pet food recalls in 2018 As of this publish date, there’s only one active pet food recall from 2018.