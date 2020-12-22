You Can Put Your Pet's Face On A Robe And It's As Cozy As It Sounds
So extra 😍
We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.
Are you a robe person?
Do you, like, LOVE to robe it up at home?
Are you also a pet person? (Well, you’re here, right?)
But like … are you crazy over-the-top obsessed with your pet?
OK. Sweet.
Now, what if you found out you could get your pet’s adorable face superimposed right there on a snuggly robe?
RIGHT?
The process couldn’t be any easier.
Step 1: Select your robe color
Just choose from the seller’s primary colors.
Step 2: Place your order
Easy peasy.
Step 3: Send your photo via email or chat
Next you just send over your pet’s photo.
Step 4: Impatiently wait for the preview
And proceed to approve it as fast as your little fingers will allow you to type YES!
And that’s it!
Now you can just daydream all about your amazing robe and all the lounging around you’re gonna do in it — with your BFF right there with you (and on you).