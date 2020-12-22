You Can Put Your Pet's Face On A Robe And It's As Cozy As It Sounds

So extra 😍

By Danielle Esposito

Published on 12/22/2020

Etsy

We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.

Are you a robe person?

Do you, like, LOVE to robe it up at home?

Are you also a pet person? (Well, you’re here, right?)

But like … are you crazy over-the-top obsessed with your pet?

OK. Sweet. 

Now, what if you found out you could get your pet’s adorable face superimposed right there on a snuggly robe? 

RIGHT?

Etsy

The process couldn’t be any easier.

Step 1: Select your robe color

Just choose from the seller’s primary colors.

Step 2: Place your order

Easy peasy.

Step 3: Send your photo via email or chat

Next you just send over your pet’s photo.

Step 4: Impatiently wait for the preview

And proceed to approve it as fast as your little fingers will allow you to type YES!

And that’s it!

Now you can just daydream all about your amazing robe and all the lounging around you’re gonna do in it — with your BFF right there with you (and on you).

'Friendship Bracelets' For You And Your Pet

Curated by Sam Howell

'Friendship Bracelets' For You And Your Pet

Curated by Sam Howell
Shop at Chewy
Puppy Love Leather Dog Collar with Friendship Bracelet

Puppy Love Leather Dog Collar with Friendship Bracelet

Chewy
$35
onsale!
Shop at Chewy
Blue Bow Tie Cat Collar with Friendship Bracelet

Blue Bow Tie Cat Collar with Friendship Bracelet

Chewy
$19
$20
Shop at Etsy
The Bogolan Collar with matching bracelet

The Bogolan Collar with matching bracelet

Etsy
$32
onsale!
Shop at Chewy
Blue Heart Cat Collar with Friendship Bracelet

Blue Heart Cat Collar with Friendship Bracelet

Chewy
$19
$20
Shop at Chewy
Princess Dog Collar With Friendship Bracelet

Princess Dog Collar With Friendship Bracelet

Chewy
$35
Shop at Chewy
Matching Princess Dog Leash

Matching Princess Dog Leash

Chewy
$30
onsale!
Shop at Chewy
Orange Bow Tie Cat Collar With Friendship Bracelet

Orange Bow Tie Cat Collar With Friendship Bracelet

Chewy
$19
$20
onsale!
Shop at Chewy
Pink Heart Cat Collar with Friendship Bracelet

Pink Heart Cat Collar with Friendship Bracelet

Chewy
$19
$20
Shop at Etsy
The Classic Pup Friendship Collar

The Classic Pup Friendship Collar

Etsy
$45
Shop at Chewy
Cotton Breakaway Cat Collar with Friendship Bracelet

Cotton Breakaway Cat Collar with Friendship Bracelet

Chewy
$17
Shop at Etsy
BFF Collar & Bracelet Set

BFF Collar & Bracelet Set

Etsy
$26