Adopting A Dog Is Actually Good For Your Gut

We all know the benefits of having a dog are endless, and now, it looks like we can add one more positive claim to the list.

A new study suggests that children who grow up in a big family or live with dogs may have a reduced risk of developing inflammatory bowel disease, otherwise known as Crohn’s disease, later in life.

In gathering their research, scientists collected information from 4,300 people with first-degree relatives with Crohn’s disease. They based their summary on questionnaire answers, historical data and environmental factors (like family size, presence of dogs or cats as household pets, and the number of bathrooms in the home).

As a result, researchers discovered that children between the ages of 5 and 15 who were exposed to dogs were associated with healthy gut permeability (essentially, substances pass through the intestinal wall as they should) and a balance between gut microbes and the body’s ability to fight off bacteria and viruses, both of which can help protect against Crohn’s disease.

The same can’t be said for cats, unfortunately (though we still love you, kitties!).

"We did not see the same results with cats, though we are still trying to determine why," Dr. Williams Turpin, a senior author on the study, told News Medical. “It could potentially be because dog owners get outside more often with their pets or live in areas with more green space, which has been shown previously to protect against Crohn's.”

The body’s gut microbiome is believed to play an important role in a number of health conditions, such as inflammatory bowel disease (IBS), colorectal cancer, diabetes and high blood pressure. Dr. Turpin and his colleagues are hopeful that their findings can help physicians in asking detailed questions of patients to determine who is at highest risk for these health issues.

Once again, dogs are doing their part to keep us healthy. Now if they could just start taking out the trash …