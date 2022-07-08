The Truth About Pepto Bismol For Dogs

Pepto Bismol is a popular choice for humans looking for relief from stomach issues.

The familiar medicine in the pink bottle provides relief from nausea, diarrhea and an upset stomach — but what about Pepto Bismol for dogs? Can it provide the same kind of relief as it does to humans, and if so, how much is safe to give your pup?

We spoke to Jamie Fischer, a veterinary nurse for DodoVet and Dr. Hilary Jones, veterinarian and chief veterinary officer at DodoVet, for more insight on Pepto Bismol for dogs and whether it’s a good treatment option for dogs who are experiencing gastrointestinal (GI) issues.

What to know about Pepto Bismol for dogs

As it turns out, Pepto Bismol may be recommended for dogs with mild cases of upset stomach, nausea and diarrhea — but the specific dose and the length of time it can be given is very important.

“First things first, check with your veterinarian,” Fischer told The Dodo. “There are many scenarios where Pepto Bismol could be dangerous. Pregnant or lactating dogs, dogs with a history of medical conditions, or dogs that are currently taking other medications should never be given any over-the-counter medications unless specifically instructed to by your vet.”

What dosage should you give your dog?

Generally speaking, the recommended dosage of Pepto Bismol is 1 teaspoon for every 10 pounds of your dog’s body weight, which can be offered to your dog every six to eight hours. However, if your dog still has diarrhea after a few doses, stop giving the medication and call your veterinarian.

The side effects of Pepto Bismol for dogs

Unfortunately, there are many problems that can occur, which is why consulting with your vet first before giving your dog Pepto Bismol is super important.

“Side effects include nausea, vomiting, loss of appetite, constipation or dark-colored stools,” Fischer said. “Overdoses of Pepto Bismol can pose a risk for GI upset, stomach ulcers, kidney damage, hyperthermia, respiratory changes and central nervous system symptoms such as weakness, tremors or seizures.”

Pepto Bismol alternatives

As stated above, if your dog is experiencing any stomach upset, it’s always best to reach out to your vet before starting any at-home treatments like Pepto Bismol. They may recommend withholding food and/or water for a short period of time (usually no more than 12–24 hours), a bland diet, probiotics and/or fiber supplementation.

“Upset stomach can be caused by so many things, and your vet may have other recommendations that would be more helpful to your pet than Pepto,” Dr. Jones told The Dodo.

While Pepto Bismol might seem like an easy answer if your dog’s not feeling well, check with your vet first. Here’s hoping his issues clear up soon and you’ll be back to snuggling on the couch before long.