Dog Gifts The Dodo Staff Tried And Loved

They all earned our Paw of Approval 🐾

By Sam Howell

Published on 11/10/2021 at 2:14 PM

dodo paw of approval gift guide

Due to stock shortages and delivery delays, items may arrive later than usual. Be sure to order items while they're in stock!

We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.

This year, we launched our official Paw of Approval at The Dodo, which we only award to products we’ve tested ourselves and really love.

And now that the holiday season is upon us, we decided to round up the best dog gifts that members of our own staff tried out and became obsessed with.

Check out our favorite Paw of Approval picks for dogs.

Greenies Dental Dog Treats
Greenies Dental Dog Treats
$5

Our dogs are obsessed with the texture and taste of these dental treats, but we’re obsessed with how well they get our pups’ nasty breath under control.

Busy Buddy Waggle
Busy Buddy Waggle
$8

This treat dispensing toy has been one of our pups’ favorite things for years. It’s really entertaining — even when it’s not filled with treats. Plus, it’s a total steal.

Zesty Paws Aller-Immune Bites™
Zesty Paws Aller-Immune Bites™
$27

Our dogs were itching and licking way less thanks to these immune support supplements. These bites really helped relieve their allergy symptoms.

Wild One Harness Walk Kit
Wild One Harness Walk Kit
$98
$118

The colors are so stylish that this harness is definitely Instagram-worthy. Plus, it also really helps with pulling on walks, and it comes with a matching leash and poop bag dispenser for a put-together look.

Casper Dog Bed
Casper Dog Bed
$126
$139

This dog bed is modern, super stylish and made with the same high-quality materials Casper’s human mattresses are famous for. Consider this the best bed for pampering your pup.

Diggs Revol Dog Crate
Diggs Revol Dog Crate
$245

You can open the doors of this crate in so many different ways to give your dog whatever space he needs. But the best part about this crate is you don’t have to stress about your pup getting caught on or stuck in the holes thanks to their unique diamond shape.

ZippyPaws Skinny Peltz No Stuffing Plush Toys
ZippyPaws Skinny Peltz No Stuffing Plush Toys
$10
$13

These plush toys don’t actually have any stuffing, so you won’t have to worry about your dog making a huge mess if he rips them open!

ZippyPaws SmartyPaws Puzzler
ZippyPaws SmartyPaws Puzzler
$13

Our pet parents love how this puzzle toy works their dogs’ brains and keeps them entertained.

West Paw Zogoflex Skamp
West Paw Zogoflex Skamp
$20

Tug-of-war is fun until your dog accidentally nips your fingers when he’s trying to regrip. But this tug toy is designed so that those little bites are a thing of the past. Safe fingers means longer playtime for you and your pup.

Chuckit! Fetch & Fold Ball Launcher
Chuckit! Fetch & Fold Ball Launcher
$13

This ball thrower will totally upgrade your fetch game. It folds up, making it super easy to carry around with you or bring to the park. It also lets you throw balls really far without pulling a muscle.

Goughnuts Black Ring Pro 50
Goughnuts Black Ring Pro 50
$26
$27

We tried this nearly indestructible rubber toy out on our heaviest chewers, and even they couldn’t make a dent in it.

Embark Breed + Health Kit DNA Test
Embark Breed + Health Kit DNA Test
$199

This is such a fun way to bond with your dog. Plus, this DNA test will also let you know if your pup is predisposed to any health conditions you might not have known about.

Dog Threads Matching Hawaiian Shirts
Dog Threads Matching Hawaiian Shirts
$38

These matching shirts are fun, comfy and stylish for you and your pup. And if you don’t want to take our word for it, take Justin Bieber’s.