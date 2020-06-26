Why Not Dress Your Pet Up For July Fourth?
Now you have Fourth of July plans 🙌
We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.
There’s no way around it: Fourth of July will look a bit different for most people this year. But if you’re stuck at home with your pet, why not dress him up?
Pets tend to look even better than people in red, white and blue. So we rounded up some of the most unique items to help your cat or dog feel like the life of the party — even if that party’s postponed ’til 2021.
(Remember, the most important thing is making sure your dog or cat is safe and comfortable on the Fourth of July, especially around fireworks — check out our tips for cats or dogs.)
Americana Stars Pet Sunglasses
Made just for pets, these adorable ’merica sunglasses have a handy strap to keep them on for that perfect picture. Do it for the ’gram.
American Flag Bandana
These bandanas scream Americana, and you get two in each pack! They’re the perfect way to keep your pet patriotic for that BBQ — even if you and them are the only guests.
American Flag Cat Collar
Your cat’s probably happy to stay away from the crowds — but that doesn’t mean she can’t dress up for the occasion. These collars will also fit small dogs.
Cooling Water Bowl
If you plan to spend a lot of time outside with your pet, you can help keep their water cold with this bowl. Just freeze it overnight and boom! Best part is you can reuse it all summer long.
American Flag Dog Tutu
What dog wouldn’t love showing off their patriotic side in their prettiest tutu? If you have a dog who loves dressing up, she’ll love this comfy — and perfectly themed — tutu.
Americana Flag Pet Tee
Nothing says July 4th like a classic flag tee — and it’s nice and comfy, for pets who aren’t fans of elaborate costumes.
4th of July Headband and Bandana Set
For the owner who loves matching with her pet, this set will make sure everyone knows you belong together.
Stars & Stripes Dog Cookies
Since July 4th is THE day for themed red, white and blue foods, why not get a little festive with your pup’s treats, too? These are made with all-natural, organic ingredients, so they’re healthier than sneaking him a snack off the human table.
American Flag Dog Leash
This leash is the perfect way to show off your dog to the neighborhood in all his patriotic glory. Bonus point if you get the matching collar, too.
BBQ Button Up Shirt
This is for the chill dog who wants to dress up for the BBQ but doesn’t want to be TOO over-the-top when it comes to his outfit. With this Hawaiian-themed shirt, he’ll still be handsome while keeping that low profile.
4th of July Cat Flower Crown
Your cat is going to be a hit in this red, white and blue adjustable flower crown. And if she’s not a headband kind of cat, you can always just have her wear it as a collar.
Stars and Stripes Dog Dress
This is the perfect dress for the dog who likes to get a little extra special attention. Those frills? C’mon! *heart eyes*
Rocket Pupsicle
This toy has extra fluff and two squeakers — perfect for keeping your pup occupied while you fire up the grill.
Red Stars Dog and Cat Collar Bow
This patriotic flower bow easily attaches to your dog or cat’s collar. It’s a great way to include pets who aren’t fans of dressing up.
Rustic Patriotic Bandanas
These bandanas are perfect for the pet who wants to celebrate the holiday in a less flashy way. And the muted patterns mean you can reuse them all summer.