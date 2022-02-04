What You Need To Know About Parasites In Dogs

There are a whole bunch of parasites that can live in or on your dog, eating his food or using his body to keep themselves alive in ways that negatively impact him.

In most cases, parasites are super tiny — or even microscopic — and can infect your dog pretty easily. Some only cause minor issues, while others can be life-threatening.

That’s why it’s so important to know everything you can about the different parasites in dogs. Consider this your go-to guide.

JUMP TO: How dogs get parasites | Symptoms of parasites in dogs | Parasite treatment for dogs

Types of dog parasites

There are a bunch of types of dog parasites, and each one affects your dog differently.

Dog parasites fall under three main categories: internal, external and intestinal parasites.

Internal parasites in dogs

The most common internal parasites are heartworms. These invasive parasites live in your dog’s pulmonary artery and can get pretty long.

Since they’re right there in your pup’s heart, heartworms can cause super serious and even life-threatening complications. Plus, heartworm treatment is complicated, expensive and painful, but the good news is the disease is super preventable with regular medication.

External parasites in dogs

External parasites can often be found on your dog’s skin or in his hair.

Common types of external dog parasites include fleas, ticks and mites. Fleas and ticks will bite your dog and feed on his blood, causing irritation and sometimes more serious diseases. Mites — like mange, for example — can affect your pup’s skin and fur, resulting in things like itching or fur loss.

Intestinal parasites in dogs

Intestinal parasites that can affect your dog are often parasitic worms that live in their gastrointestinal systems.

Common intestinal parasites include:

Roundworms

Tapeworms

Hookworms

Whipworms

Since these parasites affect your dog’s intestines, they can cause your pup to vomit, lose weight or have diarrhea. But luckily, these can usually be treated with a prescription dewormer.

There are also some intestinal parasites that aren’t worms, like coccidia, giardia and spirochetes.