The Best Panda Dog Costumes For Halloween

With their big eyes and striking black-and-white coloring, giant pandas are some of the most adorable and cuddly animals on the planet, so dressing your dog up as one for Halloween is a no-brainer decision for panda lovers.

To help you find the right panda dog costume, we’ve rounded up some of the best options for your pet, from full-body costumes to an easy-to-wear snood that features a panda’s signature black ears. (Just don’t forget to measure your dog ahead of time to ensure the costume’s a perfect fit!)