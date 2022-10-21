The Best Panda Dog Costumes For Halloween
Is that a baby panda or a pup in costume?
With their big eyes and striking black-and-white coloring, giant pandas are some of the most adorable and cuddly animals on the planet, so dressing your dog up as one for Halloween is a no-brainer decision for panda lovers.
To help you find the right panda dog costume, we’ve rounded up some of the best options for your pet, from full-body costumes to an easy-to-wear snood that features a panda’s signature black ears. (Just don’t forget to measure your dog ahead of time to ensure the costume’s a perfect fit!)
The best panda dog costume options for Halloween 2022
This panda costume is cute, affordable and offered in a range of sizes — what more could you ask for from a dog costume? It’s made of soft fabric and features classic panda ears, eyes and a nose on the top of the attached hoodie.
This panda dog costume comes complete with a hoodie featuring a smiling face as well as a stick of bamboo, a panda’s favorite treat, attached to the paw. Available in three sizes, this costume is made of plush polyester material, perfect for a chilly Hallows’ Eve.
For a panda costume your dog can wear out during walks around the neighborhood or even while trick-or-treating, this fleece panda hoodie is a great option as it has a small hole on the back to thread through a leash. It also comes in five sizes and is designed with snap closures on the chest, making it easy to put on.
Need both a Halloween costume and a warm sweater your dog can wear all fall and winter long? You get both with this cost-saving option that consists of white (and, thankfully, washable) sweater and a coordinating knit hat with black panda ears. Plus, it’s available in sizes from extra-small to extra-large.
For dogs who aren’t fans of wearing clothes, this snood is the perfect alternative! Knitted from soft acrylic yarn, the snood goes over your dog’s head and gives him a classic black-and-white panda look without restricting his movement in any way. We like this brand so much, we even gave it our Paw of Approval.
