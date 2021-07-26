9 Outdoor Toys For Dogs Who Love The Backyard
Guaranteed to keep your pup occupied all summer 😎
If you and your family love hanging out in the backyard all summer long, you’re probably looking for some awesome outdoor toys for your dog.
These backyard toys are guaranteed to keep your pup entertained while you BBQ or sunbathe, and they’re perfect for some fun bonding time with your favorite furry family member.
If your dog is obsessed with playing in the water, he needs this sprinkler pad. It’s easy to set up and will give him so many hours of backyard fun. Just keep the towels ready.
Not only does this ball float (making it perfect for fun pool sessions), but it has deep grooves so it’s easy for your pup to pick up.
Just strap this powerful bungee toy to a sturdy tree and get out that camera phone. You’ll get amazing videos of your dog finally having a worthy tug-of-war opponent.
If your pup loves playing catch, she’ll have the best time with this frisbee. It comes in a bunch of vibrant colors, and it floats on the water. Perfect for backyard pool fun!
This glow-in-the-dark ball is great for dogs who want to play catch in the backyard after dark. (And it’s easy to find during clean up!)
If you’re out back enjoying some summer beverages, shouldn’t your dog, too? These squeaker toys might not contain any alcohol, but they’re definitely Insta-worthy.
Does your arm get tired from throwing your dog’s favorite ball over and over? This ball blaster will make you both love playing catch even more!
Is your pup an aspiring soccer star? This ball is perfect for long training sessions — and the little tabs make it easier for you to grab when it’s all slimy.
This unique frisbee makes playing fetch a blast for your hyper pup. Not only does it spin through the air, but it also floats — making it perfect for the pool or lake. Plus, it glows in the dark for a fun night swim.
