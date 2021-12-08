8 Super Festive Dog-Themed Christmas Decorations
Let everyone know what you *really* want for Christmas this year.
If you love decorating for Christmas as much as you love buying Christmas gifts for your dog, then you definitely need to check out these outdoor dog-themed Christmas decorations.
Forget reindeer and polar bears. This year, you’re doing dog-themed holiday decor. From huge inflatables to cute dog-shaped twinkle lights, your collection of Christmas decorations is about to get a massive makeover.
Each item on this list is more than wag-worthy.
Everyone’s favorite Christmas dog, Max, and his dad, the Grinch, can hang out at your house this holiday season thanks to Gemmy. This self-inflating decoration can be used inside or outside and includes an LED light so you can enjoy it at night, too.
Unpack this adorable dalmatian puppy and his Christmas gifts from the box he comes in, plug in the cord and watch him self-inflate. And when nighttime rolls around, the inner LED light turns on just in time for Santa to arrive.
With over 950 five-star reviews, Amazon shoppers love this self-inflating dachshund lawn decoration from Joiedomi. “This is a fun decoration for any dachshund owner,” one reviewer wrote. “It includes an air pump, which blows it up quickly. It also has tie-downs for outdoor use. Lots of laughs and lots of fun.”
This Christmasy dog comes bearing gifts — and friends! “This inflatable looked so cute in our yard,” one five-star reviewer wrote about this BZB Goods inflatable. “We have a Labrabull, so having decorations that showed how much we love dogs was super important. The puppies’ ears and eyes on the back of the adult dog were super cute!”
This big 4-foot inflatable German shepherd is definitely in the holiday spirit. He comes dressed to impress in a Santa hat and matching scarf and is patiently waiting for Santa to fly overhead. Just plug him in and watch him come to life.
Why hang regular old twinkle lights on your front porch when you could hang these adorable dachshund lights instead? Each dachshund LED bulb is wearing a Santa hat, and the strands are powered by a battery pack that comes with a remote that allows you to control the lights’ dimness and even set a timer. Just make sure you keep these lights under cover if you plan to put them outside.
Wish your friends and neighbors “happy holidays” by hanging this sweet flag in your yard. It comes in both garden flag and house flag sizes and is made with sturdy burlap material that will hold up for many Christmases to come.
Norbytie offers a handful of fun dog-shaped wreaths that you can hang on your front door this Christmas season. You can pick a poodle, dachshund, retriever, Doberman or Scotty dog, and all come with a fun holiday-themed bow, and some even have jingle bells on them.