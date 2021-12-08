6 Cat-Themed Outdoor Christmas Decorations
Move over, reindeer.
Though you’re more likely to associate Christmas with animals like reindeer, penguins and polar bears, this is a formal petition to make cats part of the Christmas universe. And it appears as though some Christmas decor makers have already signed.
The Dodo found a few pieces of outdoor cat-themed Christmas decor you’re going to want to add to your holiday decorations stash ASAP. From garden signs and inflatables to wreaths and flags, you’ll convince your neighbors that cats and Christmas go hand in hand.
Gemmy’s inflatable Christmas cat decoration comes with its own LED light inside so you can enjoy your display during the day and at night. “Added just the right touch to our outdoor display!” one five-star reviewer wrote. “Doesn't take up a lot of space and so easy to set up!”
Welcome your guests to Christmas dinner with this cute “Welcome” garden sign from AVOIN. It’s made with machine-washable polyester burlap that is also weather resistant so you can keep it hung up through the entire holiday season. And the flag is also double-sided, so no matter where you hang it, your guests will receive a warm welcome.
Wish all those who enter your home a “Meowy Catmas” with this doormat from DII. The brand also sells a Christmas cat doormat that reads “Dear Santa, I’ve been purrfect!” so pick your favorite before clicking “add to cart.” Or, you know, buy both and put one inside your front door and the other outside!
Leave this cat flag from Wamika hung outside your house all winter long and let it snow, let it snow, let it snow. The flag is double-sided and comes in two sizes.
Another cute Christmas garden flag is this one from GAGEC. Like so many of our cats this time of year, the cat on this double-sided flag can’t get enough of exploring the Christmas tree. And when Christmas is over, you can throw this flag in the wash and store it for next year.
This year, swap your standard front door wreath for this cat-themed one from Norbytie. There are two cat shapes available in the listing — a cat holding an ornament and a cat stretching — each of which are crafted from artificial evergreen stems, meaning you can pull it out for many Christmases to come. Plus, it’s already all wired up and ready to be hung.