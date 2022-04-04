What Vaccines Does My Outdoor Cat Need?

You know getting your cat vaccinated is important, but are the recommendations the same if you want to raise your BFF as a part-time outdoor cat?

If your cat ventures outdoors, you might want to consider getting him all the vaccines available to cats, which include core and non-core vaccines.

“You won’t know what exposures your cat has had while out on her own,” Dr. Debra Eldredge, a veterinarian with Senior Tail Waggers, told The Dodo.

The Dodo spoke with Dr. Eldredge to find out how to keep your part-time outdoor cat protected against diseases.

Core vaccines for cats

Core vaccines for cats will protect against diseases that are very deadly, very contagious or both. Core vaccines for cats are:

FVRCP vaccine — protects against feline viral rhinotracheitis (aka feline herpes), calicivirus and panleukopenia

FeLV vaccine — protects against feline leukemia

Rabies vaccine

“These [diseases] have the potential to be fatal and are also contagious, so they could be spread to other cats,” Dr. Eldredge said. “These are viral diseases, so treatment options are limited.”

Non-core vaccines for cats

Non-core vaccines are only necessary for cats at a high risk of exposure to the diseases they protect against. Non-core vaccines for cats are:

Bordetella

Chlamydia

“Chlamydia and Bordetella are bacterial diseases associated primarily with respiratory illness,” Dr. Eldredge said. “They are responsive to antibiotics, so their need for a vaccine is less than for viral illnesses.”

So if your cat were to develop these diseases, it’s good to know that there are treatment options available to him — unlike with the diseases that the core vaccines protect against.

Vaccinating indoor vs. outdoor cats

Both indoor and outdoor cats should get the core vaccines, but this is especially important for outdoor cats because there’s no way to be sure he won’t get exposed to those diseases.

You might find it easier to get your outdoor cat both the non-core vaccines, too, since you won’t know how often your cat might run into infected cats outside — but check with your vet to see what their recommendation is.

And since antibiotics are so effective against Bordetella and chlamydia, it might not make a ton of sense to get an indoor cat those non-core vaccines, since he’ll be even less likely to run into cats who are infected than an outdoor cat would.

Should I let my cat outdoors?

It’s actually way safer to keep your cat indoors than to let him roam around outside — so much so that the average lifespan of an indoor cat is 10 to 15 years, while it’s only 2 to 5 years for outdoor cats.

Outdoor cats face so many more dangerous things than indoor cats, like cars, predators and more opportunities to be exposed to the deadly diseases vaccines are designed to protect against.

“Outdoor cats have greater risk of exposure — first via other outdoor cats, including unvaccinated feral cats,” Dr. Eldredge said.

But keep in mind that even though indoor cats have less exposure than outdoor cats, nothing’s guaranteed.

“Unfortunately, cats can escape, and cats can be exposed to feral cats via screen windows or outside in a catio,” Dr. Eldredge said.

Always consult your veterinarian to make the most informed decision about which vaccines your cat needs and which ones he might not.