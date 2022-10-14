The Best Outdoor Cat Enclosures For Your BFF

If you think your cat may be a little jealous when you go outside to enjoy a nice day, what about trying an outdoor cat enclosure?

A catio (yes, really) may be just what you need for your cat to enjoy some fun in the sun with you.

The best outdoor cat enclosures are made with durable materials to guarantee a safe and secure environment that will provide your cat with fresh air and mental stimulation (a new environment has wonderful enrichment potential!).

We spoke to Dr. Hilary Jones, chief veterinary officer at DodoVet, on the benefits of outdoor cat enclosures and how to find the best one for your cat.

“Cats are notorious for watching the wildlife through our windows, and being outside gives them a front row seat,” Dr. Jones told The Dodo. “Sometimes it's just nice to be able to roll around in the grass and relax, too! Mental stimulation is great for getting excess energy out, and we all know that cats get huge bursts of energy at the most inconvenient times (like when we’re trying to sleep).”

Here are our top picks: