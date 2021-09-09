These Are The Best Outdoor Activities For Your Dog

In the summer, you probably want to spend way more time outside with your dog.

And that means making sure you’ve got some awesome outdoor activities lined up.

If you’re looking for some fun things to do with your dog outside, The Dodo has gathered some of the best outdoor activities for your dog — and you!

Take your dog swimming

Whether you’re heading right to the backyard or going to the lake, swimming with your dog can be such a fun outdoor activity.

These articles will help make sure your dog’s experience with the water is the best time EVER.

Can Dogs Drink Pool Water?: Have a pool? Worried about your dog using it as a giant water bowl? This article will explain what you need to know about dogs and pool water.

These Dog Pools Will Make This Your Pup’s Best Summer Ever: These are some of the best dog pools out there, so your dog (and you!) can cool off.

The Best Dog Life Jackets To Keep Your Pup Safe: If your dog loves swimming, these life jackets are exactly what she needs to doggie paddle in style — and safely!

Play with your dog in the backyard

Love hanging out in the backyard with your family? These are some awesome backyard toys that will keep your dog happy for hours.

ChuckIt! Kick Fetch Ball

Not only does this ball float (making it perfect for fun pool sessions), but it has deep grooves so it’s easy for your pup to pick up.

Buy it from Amazon for $17.06

Loobani Dog Outdoor Bungee Hanging Toy

Just strap this powerful bungee toy to a sturdy tree and get out that camera phone. You’ll get amazing videos of your dog finally having a worthy tug-of-war opponent.

Buy it from Amazon for $27.99

Hyper Pet Flippy Flopper Dog Frisbee

If your pup loves playing catch, she’ll have the best time with this frisbee. It comes in a bunch of vibrant colors, and it floats on the water. Perfect for backyard pool fun!

Buy it from Amazon for $7.95

Want to see even more backyard toys for your dog? This article is for you: 9 Outdoor Toys For Dogs Who Love The Backyard

Go camping and hiking with your dog

Planning on some even bigger adventures outdoors? These articles will help guide you to the best (and safest) camping or hiking trips with your dog.

What You Should Know About Camping And Hiking With Your Dog: Want to be even more adventurous than just hanging out in your backyard? This article will explain how to go camping and hiking with your dog — and have the best time ever!

These Are The Best Tents For Camping With Dogs: In the market for a new tent? This article features ones that are made just for your dog, and ones that are big enough to fit you both.

You Need This Hiking Gear If You're Taking Your Pup On The Trail This Summer: If you’re going hiking with your dog, you’re going to need some supplies. This article will lay out the best gear to have the best hiking experience ever.

Go kayaking with your dog

Looking for even more adventure? Kayaking is one of the best ways to bond with your dog in the summer.

The Best Dog-Friendly Kayaks For The Cutest Boat Trip Ever: Ready to hit the river? This article will tell you what to look for when shopping for a kayak — and it’ll even give you some awesome ones to buy!

Keeping your dog safe outside

While you’re planning all the outdoor fun for your dog (and you!) this summer, it’s important to know some basics on how to keep your bestie safe. Check out these articles that explain how.

How To Keep Your Dog Cool This Summer: Dog parents should always make sure their pups are staying cool when it’s hot out to prevent them from becoming overheated or — even worse — developing heatstroke. This article will help you prepare your dog for the heat.

Do Dogs Need Sunscreen?: Since you’re spending way more time in the sun, you may be wondering if your dog needs sunscreen. This article will answer your questions (and includes some top-rated sunscreens).

Your Pup Totally Needs A Sun Shirt This Summer: If you're looking for more products that’ll keep your pup safe from UV rays, these sun shirts are for you.

With all the outdoor activities you can do with your dog, there’s no doubt you’re about to have the time of your lives — together.

We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.