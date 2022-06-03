Cats love to munch on plants — for some unknown reason, eating greenery is part of their biology. But sometimes, that desire to chew on plants can get cats into big trouble.

What happens if your cat attacks your orchid plant, for example? Are orchids poisonous to cats?

We reached out to a vet to find out what ingesting an orchid can do to your cat. And luckily, the bottom line is that you don’t have to call the emergency vet.

Are orchids poisonous to cats?

No. Orchids are not toxic to cats. Phew!

“Orchids are harmless options to have in the home, which is great news for you and your cat,” Dr. Felicity Moffatt, lead veterinarian at the members-only veterinary practice Dr. Treat, told The Dodo.

But even though orchids are harmless, Dr. Moffatt noted that they still may cause a few minor issues if your cat decides to eat the plant for lunch.

“Although they are safe for cats, it’s still important to note that ingestion of any part of the plant can cause stomach upset,” she said. “In addition, chemical fertilizers and additional nutrients can be harmful to your cat, so it’s important to choose pet-friendly products to use on your orchid.”

So, it’s best to keep your orchid in a safe place, away from curious felines.

What should I do if my cat eats an orchid?

But if the deed has already been done, then it’s important that you keep an eye out for any problematic symptoms.

“If you believe your cat has eaten a part of the orchid plant, it is important to monitor for signs and seek veterinary advice if persistent vomiting or diarrhea develops,” Dr. Moffatt said. “These are the most common symptoms seen following ingestion.”

Otherwise, if she’s acting normal, then you shouldn’t worry.

“Consider placing orchids out of reach by hanging them in baskets or placing them on high shelves,” Dr. Moffatt said. “This will keep your cat out of trouble and allow your orchid to thrive!”

This time around, curiosity thankfully won’t harm your cat. But it may leave you with a mangled houseplant.