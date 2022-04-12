100+ Orange Cat Names To Match Your Vibrant Kitty

Sure, you could name your orange cat any old name. But it’s always extra cute when a tangerine-colored kitty is given a name that is just as vibrant as his coat. And The Dodo has a few suggestions for orange cat names that fit the cuteness bill.

Orange cats, often called tabby cats, are actually never totally orange. Instead, an orange tabby cat will exhibit one of four patterns — a tiger stripe pattern with an “M” shape on the face dubbed “mackerel,” a blotchy marbled orange pattern called “classic,” a sandy appearance called “ticked,” or “spotted,” which looks exactly as it sounds.

And a tabby’s coloring can range from a deep ginger hue to a light blonde shade, all depending on their genetics. And speaking of genetics, because the hue of a cat’s coat is carried on their X chromosome, orange cats are much more likely to be male than female — only about one in five orange cats is a girl!

So depending on your cat’s coloring, patterning and gender, some orange cat names will fit more perfectly than others. Go through the below lists and see which ones speak to you (and your pet).

Orange cat names inspired by famous characters:

Name your orange tabby after one of these memorable ginger-haired characters.

Garfield

Hobbes

Nemo

Heathcliff

Tigger

Tony

Simba

Nala

Tounces

Crookshanks

Cat

Puss (In Boots)

Milo

Archie

Ms. Frizzle

Conan

Kim Possible

Names inspired by specific hues:

How many ways can you describe the color orange? Here are some descriptive words that also make fun names.

Clay

Tango

Sunny

Amber

Coral

Tawny

Goldy

Flame

Rusty

Viceroy

Monarch

Xanthous

Starfish

Sienna

Honeycomb

Copper

Penny

Cadmium

Blaze

Orange food-inspired cat names

There are a lot of foods that also make awesome names for orange cats.

Mango

Sweet Potato

Yam

Mac

Cheese

Cheddar

Ginger

Pumpkin

Marmalade

Butterscotch

Nacho

Persimmon

Carrot

Honey

Cheeto

Apricot

Cantaloupe

Dorito

Creamsicle

Tangerine

Tangelo

Clementine

Mandarin

Ritz

Butternut

Squash

Peanut Butter

Spice

Saffron

Papaya

Drink-inspired names

Take name inspiration from one of your favorite citrus-flavored beverages, like these!

Cider

Tang

Sunny D

Amaretto

Harvey (Wallbanger)

Mimosa

Cantarito

Hurricane

Shandy

Fanta

Tropicana

Crush

Sunrise

Orange-colored flower names

These names are super pretty and definitely scream “orange!”

Poppy

Lily

Pansy

Dahlia

Tulip

Lantana

Calendula

Zinnia

Honeysuckle

Marigold

Iris

Carnation

Begonia

Buttercup

Chrysanthemum

Cosmo

Now all that’s left to do is narrow down your list of favorites and pick the perfect name for your orange furry friend!