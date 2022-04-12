100+ Orange Cat Names To Match Your Vibrant Kitty
So many sunny and sweet names!
Sure, you could name your orange cat any old name. But it’s always extra cute when a tangerine-colored kitty is given a name that is just as vibrant as his coat. And The Dodo has a few suggestions for orange cat names that fit the cuteness bill.
Orange cats, often called tabby cats, are actually never totally orange. Instead, an orange tabby cat will exhibit one of four patterns — a tiger stripe pattern with an “M” shape on the face dubbed “mackerel,” a blotchy marbled orange pattern called “classic,” a sandy appearance called “ticked,” or “spotted,” which looks exactly as it sounds.
And a tabby’s coloring can range from a deep ginger hue to a light blonde shade, all depending on their genetics. And speaking of genetics, because the hue of a cat’s coat is carried on their X chromosome, orange cats are much more likely to be male than female — only about one in five orange cats is a girl!
So depending on your cat’s coloring, patterning and gender, some orange cat names will fit more perfectly than others. Go through the below lists and see which ones speak to you (and your pet).
Orange cat names inspired by famous characters:
Name your orange tabby after one of these memorable ginger-haired characters.
- Garfield
- Hobbes
- Nemo
- Heathcliff
- Tigger
- Tony
- Simba
- Nala
- Tounces
- Crookshanks
- Cat
- Puss (In Boots)
- Milo
- Archie
- Ms. Frizzle
- Conan
- Kim Possible
Names inspired by specific hues:
How many ways can you describe the color orange? Here are some descriptive words that also make fun names.
- Clay
- Tango
- Sunny
- Amber
- Coral
- Tawny
- Goldy
- Flame
- Rusty
- Viceroy
- Monarch
- Xanthous
- Starfish
- Sienna
- Honeycomb
- Copper
- Penny
- Cadmium
- Blaze
Orange food-inspired cat names
There are a lot of foods that also make awesome names for orange cats.
- Mango
- Sweet Potato
- Yam
- Mac
- Cheese
- Cheddar
- Ginger
- Pumpkin
- Marmalade
- Butterscotch
- Nacho
- Persimmon
- Carrot
- Honey
- Cheeto
- Apricot
- Cantaloupe
- Dorito
- Creamsicle
- Tangerine
- Tangelo
- Clementine
- Mandarin
- Ritz
- Butternut
- Squash
- Peanut Butter
- Spice
- Saffron
- Papaya
Drink-inspired names
Take name inspiration from one of your favorite citrus-flavored beverages, like these!
- Cider
- Tang
- Sunny D
- Amaretto
- Harvey (Wallbanger)
- Mimosa
- Cantarito
- Hurricane
- Shandy
- Fanta
- Tropicana
- Crush
- Sunrise
Orange-colored flower names
These names are super pretty and definitely scream “orange!”
- Poppy
- Lily
- Pansy
- Dahlia
- Tulip
- Lantana
- Calendula
- Zinnia
- Honeysuckle
- Marigold
- Iris
- Carnation
- Begonia
- Buttercup
- Chrysanthemum
- Cosmo
Now all that’s left to do is narrow down your list of favorites and pick the perfect name for your orange furry friend!