Why Has My Senior Dog Started Shedding So Much?

Is your once barely-shedding pup suddenly leaving fur all over the couch (and your clothes)?

Whose dog is this!?

While it might make you scratch your head at first, it turns out that dogs can actually shed more as they get older — and it’s totally normal.

“First of all, it’s important to know that most shedding is normal,” Dr. Zay Satchu, cofounder and chief veterinary officer at Bond Vet in New York City, told The Dodo. “Dogs have to shed their coat to get rid of old fur and provide room for new, healthy fur.”

Why do dogs shed more as they get older?

“Older dogs can definitely shed more as the lifespan of their hair shortens,” Dr. Satchu said.

They can also shed more as they age because they might be a little — err — lazier than they once were.

Spending more time on the couch and less time running around in the backyard means they aren’t losing those loose hairs outside.

How to help control your dog’s shedding

So, while shedding happens, there can be times when all that hair feels a little overwhelming — especially if you aren’t used to it!

Of course, you can’t actually stop your dog from shedding entirely — but there are still ways to help control all that fur.

“The best thing to do with excessive shedding is keep up with grooming,” Dr. Satchu recommends.

Get a good shedding tool

Using a shedding tool will help you brush those extra hairs right off your pup — and it’s like a mini massage for your bestie!

Try this FURminator Deshedding Tool from Chewy for $33.95

Use an oatmeal shampoo

According to Dr. Satchu, bathing your pup with a gentle oatmeal shampoo is healthy for her skin — which helps support her coat health and can reduce shedding.

Like this Oatmeal Pet Shampoo from Amazon for $9.95

Get some supplements

“Your vet may also suggest a fish oil supplement to help provide essential fatty acids, which can help the coat (and joints!),” Dr. Satchu said.

Like these Zesty Paws Omega Soft Bites from Amazon for $25.97

While shedding is just another part of having a sweet older pup in your life, that doesn’t mean you have to live in a pile of fur.

Keeping up with her grooming will work wonders — and if you think your pup’s shedding is due to something else, contact your vet to figure out why!

