23 Ocean-Themed Nursery Pieces For People Who Love Sea Animals
Turtles and fish and octopuses and more 🐢🐠🐙🌊
Are you obsessed with visiting aquariums? Are your favorite movies “Finding Nemo” and “Free Willy”?
If singing “Under The Sea” at the top of your lungs is your idea of the perfect Sunday afternoon, then it’s probably important to make sure your baby loves all things ocean animals.
So why not create an underwater oasis for her to grow up in?
To help you find the cutest ocean-themed pieces for your baby’s nursery (which of course includes a ton of marine animals), The Dodo did some of the work for you.
This adorable pillow will not only tell your baby exactly how to feel about her, but it’s the perfect backrest for those late-night feedings.
These adorable marine animals — including a whale, a squid, a stingray and a shark — will easily become your little one’s favorite swimmers.
Every nursery needs some cuddly stuffed animals — and this super soft octopus will definitely help your little one fall in love with ocean animals.
This security blanket comes with a stuffed narwhal, giving your baby the best of both worlds: a cuddly friend and a warm blanket.
You’ll be spending plenty of time in the nursery, and this adorable lamp will keep it bright enough for all kinds of activities — like tummy time or bedtime stories.
Comfortably bond with your baby while breastfeeding or bottle-feeding in this soft yet supportive lounger.
This soothing music and light projector turns your baby’s nursery into a magical underwater oasis.
This adorable octopus hamper will fit eight tentacles’ worth of those stained newborn clothes.
This six-piece bedding set will set the mood with one quilt, two fitted crib sheets, one crib dust ruffle, one changing pad cover and one diaper stacker.
When you need to keep the sun out for mid-day naps (or tricking your baby into staying asleep when the sun comes up at 6 a.m.), these blackout curtains are for you.
This 100% cotton fitted sheet fits standard cribs — and your adorable ocean theme.
Love the ocean but looking for some minimalist art? These four unframed pieces — including a ship, a whale, fish and an anchor — are perfect for you.
With these magical wall decals, your baby will feel like she’s living under the sea with her best fishy friends, even when it gets dark.
Watercolor prints of some of your favorite sea animals will bring a realistic element to your nursery. Which one will be your baby’s favorite?
A warm and cozy sherpa blanket for those late-night rocking-chair cuddle sessions.
Is Disney your favorite and you can’t wait to teach your little one all about the magic? These “Finding Nemo” pictures are just what you need.
This sweet wall plaque comes ready to hang, so you don’t have to worry about anything but the best place to display it.
Are bursts of bright colors your thing? These wall decals will help you create a whimsical scene that helps teach your baby all about the wonder of colors.
This musical mobile plays songs for 20 minutes, helping to lull your baby to sleep or keep her entertained when she wakes up.
This milestone blanket will fit right in when you’re recording your baby’s amazing growth!
A five-piece bedding set that comes with one sheet, pillow, crib skirt, window treatment and blanket.
These wall stickers will help you create an entire underwater scene, encapsulating the room with realistic sea grass, animals and seaweed.
Round out the room with this adorable area rug.
