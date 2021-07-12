2 min read

23 Ocean-Themed Nursery Pieces For People Who Love Sea Animals

Turtles and fish and octopuses and more 🐢🐠🐙🌊

By Danielle Esposito

Published on 7/12/2021

Are you obsessed with visiting aquariums? Are your favorite movies “Finding Nemo” and “Free Willy”?

If singing “Under The Sea” at the top of your lungs is your idea of the perfect Sunday afternoon, then it’s probably important to make sure your baby loves all things ocean animals.

So why not create an underwater oasis for her to grow up in?

To help you find the cutest ocean-themed pieces for your baby’s nursery (which of course includes a ton of marine animals), The Dodo did some of the work for you.

Lambs & Ivy Oceania Decorative Throw Pillow
Target
Lambs & Ivy Oceania Decorative Throw Pillow
$18
This adorable pillow will not only tell your baby exactly how to feel about her, but it’s the perfect backrest for those late-night feedings.
Sea Nursery Pictures Wall Art Decor
Amazon
Sea Nursery Pictures Wall Art Decor
$20
These adorable marine animals — including a whale, a squid, a stingray and a shark — will easily become your little one’s favorite swimmers.
Lambs & Ivy Octopus Stuffed Animal Toy
Target
Lambs & Ivy Octopus Stuffed Animal Toy
$20
Every nursery needs some cuddly stuffed animals — and this super soft octopus will definitely help your little one fall in love with ocean animals.
Small Security Blanket Narwhal
Target
Small Security Blanket Narwhal
$10
This security blanket comes with a stuffed narwhal, giving your baby the best of both worlds: a cuddly friend and a warm blanket.
Lambs & Ivy Oceania Lamp with Shade & Bulb
Amazon
Lambs & Ivy Oceania Lamp with Shade & Bulb
$48
You’ll be spending plenty of time in the nursery, and this adorable lamp will keep it bright enough for all kinds of activities — like tummy time or bedtime stories.
Borje 45° Angle Newborn Breastfeeding Lounger
Amazon
Borje 45° Angle Newborn Breastfeeding Lounger
$33
Comfortably bond with your baby while breastfeeding or bottle-feeding in this soft yet supportive lounger.
Crab Night Light Music Projector
Amazon
Crab Night Light Music Projector
$48
This soothing music and light projector turns your baby’s nursery into a magical underwater oasis.
3 Sprouts Baby Laundry Hamper
Amazon
3 Sprouts Baby Laundry Hamper
$25
This adorable octopus hamper will fit eight tentacles’ worth of those stained newborn clothes.
Lambs & Ivy Oceania 6-Piece Baby Crib Bedding Set
Amazon
Lambs & Ivy Oceania 6-Piece Baby Crib Bedding Set
$140
This six-piece bedding set will set the mood with one quilt, two fitted crib sheets, one crib dust ruffle, one changing pad cover and one diaper stacker.
Blackout Seaside Starfish Window Curtain Panel
Target
Blackout Seaside Starfish Window Curtain Panel
$29
When you need to keep the sun out for mid-day naps (or tricking your baby into staying asleep when the sun comes up at 6 a.m.), these blackout curtains are for you.
Lambs & Ivy Oceania Crib Sheet
Amazon
Lambs & Ivy Oceania Crib Sheet
$18
This 100% cotton fitted sheet fits standard cribs — and your adorable ocean theme.
Desern Ocean Theme 4-Piece Set
Wayfair
Desern Ocean Theme 4-Piece Set
$14
Love the ocean but looking for some minimalist art? These four unframed pieces — including a ship, a whale, fish and an anchor — are perfect for you.
Glow in The Dark Ocean Fish Wall Decals
Amazon
Glow in The Dark Ocean Fish Wall Decals
$16
With these magical wall decals, your baby will feel like she’s living under the sea with her best fishy friends, even when it gets dark.
Bestbuddy Pet Set of 6 (8X10) Unframed Watercolor Sea Life
Amazon
Bestbuddy Pet Set of 6 (8X10) Unframed Watercolor Sea Life
$17
Watercolor prints of some of your favorite sea animals will bring a realistic element to your nursery. Which one will be your baby’s favorite?
Blue Whale Ocean Baby Blanket
Amazon
Blue Whale Ocean Baby Blanket
$20
A warm and cozy sherpa blanket for those late-night rocking-chair cuddle sessions.
Finding Nemo 2 Piece Wall Decor
Amazon
Finding Nemo 2 Piece Wall Decor
$31
Is Disney your favorite and you can’t wait to teach your little one all about the magic? These “Finding Nemo” pictures are just what you need.
Kleckner Whale in the Ocean Wall Plaque
Wayfair
Kleckner Whale in the Ocean Wall Plaque
$41
This sweet wall plaque comes ready to hang, so you don’t have to worry about anything but the best place to display it.
Mermaid, Under the Sea and Ocean Nursery Vinyl Reusable Wall Decal
Wayfair
Mermaid, Under the Sea and Ocean Nursery Vinyl Reusable Wall Decal
$92
Are bursts of bright colors your thing? These wall decals will help you create a whimsical scene that helps teach your baby all about the wonder of colors.
Lambs & Ivy Oceania Musical Nursery Crib Mobile
Amazon
Lambs & Ivy Oceania Musical Nursery Crib Mobile
$47
This musical mobile plays songs for 20 minutes, helping to lull your baby to sleep or keep her entertained when she wakes up.
Nautical Baby Monthly Milestone Blanket with 12 Stickers
Amazon
Nautical Baby Monthly Milestone Blanket with 12 Stickers
$25
This milestone blanket will fit right in when you’re recording your baby’s amazing growth!
Ortonville Ocean Sea Dolphin Baby Nursery 5 Piece Crib Bedding Set
Wayfair
Ortonville Ocean Sea Dolphin Baby Nursery 5 Piece Crib Bedding Set
$59
A five-piece bedding set that comes with one sheet, pillow, crib skirt, window treatment and blanket.
3D Under The Sea Wall Stickers
Amazon
3D Under The Sea Wall Stickers
$13
These wall stickers will help you create an entire underwater scene, encapsulating the room with realistic sea grass, animals and seaweed.
Burdick Sea Of Fish Hooked Light Blue Area Rug
Wayfair
Burdick Sea Of Fish Hooked Light Blue Area Rug
$32
Round out the room with this adorable area rug.
