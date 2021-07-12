23 Ocean-Themed Nursery Pieces For People Who Love Sea Animals

We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.

Are you obsessed with visiting aquariums? Are your favorite movies “Finding Nemo” and “Free Willy”?

If singing “Under The Sea” at the top of your lungs is your idea of the perfect Sunday afternoon, then it’s probably important to make sure your baby loves all things ocean animals.

So why not create an underwater oasis for her to grow up in?

To help you find the cutest ocean-themed pieces for your baby’s nursery (which of course includes a ton of marine animals), The Dodo did some of the work for you.