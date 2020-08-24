4 min read Dodo Pick: Treats That Make Our Old Dogs Feel Like Puppies Again Plus they totally LOVE them 😋

We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission. When I started noticing my 8-year-old dog, Nala, having a hard time getting up and down stairs, I started looking into various foods and treats that could help her hips and joints. I even found YouTube videos of dog massages specifically to ease hip dysplasia and started massaging her hips every night — crazy dog moms, amirite?

The Dodo’s Danielle Esposito’s dog, Nala, getting ready to devour her Nutri-Vet bone. | Danielle Esposito

Why The Dodo loves these hip and joint biscuits I came across the Nutri-Vet Hip & Joint treats while researching online. After reading all the awesome reviews about them, I decided to get a bag and see not only if Nala liked them, but if they seemed to help her hips. Luckily for us, these have shined in both aspects. They contain 500mg of glucosamine per biscuit — an ingredient that’s recommended for joint health — so rather than giving her the entire thing, I break it in half and she gets half in the morning and half in the evening. I’m pretty sure she’d prefer at least another five biscuits per day though. I mean, really — Nala is OBSESSED with these bones. If I miss her snack time, she’ll stand by the bag and smack it with her snoot until I give her her half. And let’s not even get into the drooling. It’s like a faucet turns on in her mouth when she 1) sees a biscuit or 2) hears the bag crinkle from another room. No joke.

Not only are they yummy, but they’ve helped her hips I can say that she has way more energy than she did before, and getting up and down stairs — or even on and off the couch — doesn’t seem to be as big of a struggle as it was before these biscuits. Any downsides? The only downside I’d say is that since I like to break them in half, they don’t always snap in a clean 50/50 break. One side tends to be way bigger than the other — but it’s not a big deal and she just gets a larger portion at some point. Believe me, she’s not complaining.

Nala eyeing her Nutri-Vet biscuit | Danielle Esposito