New York Is One Step Closer To Banning The Sale Of Pets In Retail Stores

New York pet lovers have something to celebrate.

On June 3rd, the New York State Legislature approved the Puppy Mill Pipeline Bill, which will end the sale of dogs, cats and rabbits in pet stores. Now Governor Kathy Hochul just needs to sign the bill for it to become a law in the state.

“Having one of the country’s highest concentrations of pet stores that sell puppies, New York state needs to end the sale of cruelly bred puppy mill dogs in pet shops by finally passing the New York Puppy Mill Pipeline Bill,” Matt Bershadker, ASPCA president and CEO, said in a statement.

This bill in New York follows similar legislation in a number of other states and cities, including Dallas, Maryland and California. And with the increase in these types of laws, the U.S. is closer to completely banning the sale of pets from puppy and kitten mills and non-reputable breeders.

As fewer states allow the purchase of puppies and kittens from mills, these companies will lose profits, which will hopefully end these types of operations altogether.

A recent investigation by the Humane Society of the United States found that many New York pet stores (plus stores in other states, such as Florida, Connecticut, Illinois and New Jersey, among others) purchase puppies from puppy mills that breed animals for profit. Animals in puppy mills (and kitten mills) are typically housed in cramped, dirty conditions without appropriate medical care, and the breeders disregard proper breeding standards and don’t provide adequate health testing.

“If consumers knew where the puppies, kittens and rabbits sold at pet stores came from, they would be appalled,” Libby Post, executive director of the New York State Animal Protection Federation, said in a statement. “The conditions and treatment these animals endure is inexcusable.”

Pet stores in New York will still be able to work with rescue organizations to provide pets for adoption.

“With so many good animals in need of rescue, there is no need for pet stores to sell animals from abusive puppy mills,” Michael Gianaris, bill sponsor and Senate Deputy Leader, said in a statement. “Our four-legged companions should be treated with respect, not like commodities.”

We totally agree.

Find out more about animal adoption and rescue: