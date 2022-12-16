We’ve got amazing news for animal advocates in New York State.

Governor Kathy Hochul has just signed new legislation that will ban the selling of dogs, cats and rabbits in pet stores in an effort to reduce the sale of animals from breeding facilities (aka puppy and kitten mills).

This is a huge win for animal rights groups, rescue shelters and anyone who’s ever loved a rescue animal. Advocates have long argued that puppy and kitten mills are known for subjecting animals to overbreeding and horrible living conditions, and often sell sick and abused animals to customers.

Passed with rare bipartisan support, New York joins several other states, including California and Illinois, in forbidding the sale of animals in pet stores. The new law will take effect in 2024.

“Ending the puppy mill pipeline to New York State signifies the triumph of compassion over the evils inherent in a cruel industry that pursues profits by subjecting innocent animals to barbarous treatment,” Assemblywoman Linda Rosenthal, a Democrat who sponsored the legislation in the lower chamber, told The New York Times.

While people will still be allowed to buy animals directly from breeders, this new legislation is meant to encourage more people to adopt pets from animal shelters and rescue organizations. This is important now more than ever, as many rescues are currently faced with overcrowded shelters.

“These animals are living, loving beings who should be treated with respect, and not like a can of soup to be plucked off a shelf,” State Senator Michael Gianaris, a Democrat from Queens who sponsored the legislation, told The New York Times. “This law will save countless animals from abuse at the hands of horrid puppy mills, and I’m thrilled it is now enacted.”

We hope this positive news from New York State continues to spread throughout the country and more potential pet parents will adopt not shop.