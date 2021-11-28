The Perfect Gifts From Amazon For New Puppy Parents
Puppy-approved!
If someone in your life (or perhaps you) just became a puppy parent for the first time, they’re probably in need of supplies. From pee pads and treats to toys and blankets, there are so many great gifts you could buy for a baby pup.
The Dodo found some of the best new puppy gifts on Amazon that any puppy parent would love to receive. A new BFF is definitely something to celebrate, so start the party by gifting one of these awesome puppy-approved items.
Pop a little bubbly to celebrate the arrival of your new puppy, and let him get in on the fun. These adorable plush toys from ZippyPaws look like your favorite celebratory drink, but instead of bubbles, these have squeakers inside. Each pack comes with three different “bottles” of wine — merlot, rosé and, of course, champagne.
The puppy gift set from Paws Place on Amazon is packed with all the essentials one needs when they get a new puppy, including pee pads, treats, dog wipes and toys. “This was a gift for my friend with a new puppy,” one five-star reviewer wrote. “She’s so happy, [and] the puppy was delighted with the variety and quality of the contents. Makes a fun gift for a new pet owner.”
Young puppies may have a difficult time getting used to their new environment, family and routine, but the SmartPetLove Snuggle Puppy (which won The Dodo’s Paw of Approval) will make that transition so much easier. It comes equipped with a heat pack and a battery-powered pulsing heartbeat that calms anxious pups both big and small. With over 25,600 five-star reviews on Amazon, pet parents love this comforting toy.
This collection of puppy teething toys from BUIBIIU on Amazon comes with high-quality plushies and rope toys that are designed with sharp puppy teeth in mind. They won’t rip or tear, and the squeakers inside will keep your puppy coming back for more.
Available in sizes small, large and extra-large, these customizable blankets from Custom Catch are made with a super thin minky polyester fabric that’s incredibly soft to the touch and durable. They’re great to keep in crates, on the couch or take with you in the car, and you can even customize the font and what symbols you’d like to include underneath your puppy’s name.
This DIY paw print kit comes with all the necessities to create an air-dry clay imprint of your new puppy’s paw. “This was absolutely perfect and exactly what I was looking for,” one five-star reviewer wrote. “It was super easy to put together and easy to mold … I look at it every day, it’s perfect in every way.”
Give the new puppy in your life something good to snack on with the soft puppy bites from Wellness. They support healthy brain development and digestion and ensure your pup’s coat will grow shiny and thick. Plus, they’re the perfect size to use as training treats.
Your new puppy will be the most stylish pup on the block with this set of six reversible bandanas from Remifa. This set of bandanas comes in various plaid patterns and colors and are made out of super-soft cotton fabric. These may be the first and last bandanas you ever buy for your dog.
If the new puppy in your life is going to be a travel companion, then he is definitely going to need his own travel bag. And this one from Top Dog comes with all the bells and whistles — food storage, collapsible bowls, a water bottle sleeve and a back panel that perfectly fits over suitcase handles. “Bought this for a cross-country road trip from Florida to California for both of our dogs, and honestly it was such a lifesaver … all we had to do was bring this bag down with their water along with their food and anything else we need,” one pet parent wrote. “I’m so happy that I invested in getting them this … We’re super happy with this purchase.”
This ultra-soft puppy blanket from Furrybaby on Amazon makes a great new puppy gift because it’s the perfect cuddling companion. It comes in several different sizes and colors and is machine washable. Plus, the company promises it will never shed or fade.