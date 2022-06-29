Here Are 4 Of The Best Natural Dog Foods

If you’re a healthy eater and try to avoid artificial products and ingredients, you might want your pup to eat all-natural foods, too.

We reached out to Cassie Panning, a licensed veterinary nurse specializing in nutrition with BluePearl Specialty and Emergency Pet Hospital and Animal Emergency & Referral Center of Minnesota, to find out what “natural” food for pets actually means. Plus, we put together a list of some of the best natural dog foods you can buy.

What is natural dog food?

The Association of American Feed Control Officials (AAFCO) has certain requirements for food to be labeled natural.

According to the AAFCO, natural dog food must be “derived solely from plant, animal or mined sources, either in its unprocessed state or having been subject to physical processing, heat processing, rendering, purification, extraction, hydrolysis, enzymolysis or fermentation.”

“To have the claim of ‘natural’ on the label, all parts of the diet must be natural, with nothing synthetic or chemically synthesized added,” Panning told The Dodo. “There are, however, exceptions where the diet can be listed as natural with added vitamins and minerals.”

So some natural dog foods will have added nutrients to make sure they’re complete and balanced. According to the AAFCO, non-natural ingredients have to be limited to synthetic vitamins, minerals and trace nutrients, and they have to include a disclaimer that says, “Natural with added vitamins, minerals and trace nutrients.”

Benefits of all-natural dog food

The main benefit of feeding your dog natural food is that there are no artificial ingredients in it (aside from some that include vitamins and minerals), such as preservatives, flavors and colors. So your pup will get more whole ingredients with fewer additives.

Best natural dog foods

The best natural dog foods follow AAFCO guidelines. We’ve rounded up some of the best natural foods for your pup that are popular with pet parents.