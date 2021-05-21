Natural Balance Warns Cat Parents That Food Could Contain Salmonella

If you have a bag, you can check the codes on the back to see if your bag is affected. The affected bags have an expiration date of March 10, 2022, and retail codes (the number below the bar code) of 2363306234 or 2363300235. See the photo below for an example of what that looks like:

Natural Balance Pet Foods, Inc., just issued a recall of 5- and 10-pound bags of their Natural Balance L.I.D. limited ingredient diets green pea & chicken formula dry cat food due to possible Salmonella contamination.

Cat owners who use Natural Balance pet foods should check the back of their bags.

If you do have a bag — and even if you've already fed some to your cat — don't stress! According to Natural Balance, no cats have been reported sick so far, but the company is issuing the recall out of an abundance of caution.

However, if you've used the food already you can keep an eye out for symptoms of Salmonella infection in cats, which may include:

Vomiting

Diarrhea

Decreased appetite

Fever

Excessive salivation

If you do notice any of these symptoms (whether or not your cat ate the affected food), call your vet ASAP.

Salmonella can also affect humans who are exposed to it (for example, after touching contaminated food or even a cat with Salmonella), so keep an eye out for these symptoms in yourself if you've been using an affected bag:

Nausea

Vomiting

Diarrhea

Abdominal cramping

Fever

All other Natural Balance products are unaffected, so if you have a different flavor or item from the company it's still safe to use!

To return your bag for a refund, or report an adverse reaction in your cat, contact Natural Balance by calling 1-833-558-0908, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. PST, or visiting www.naturalbalanceinc.com/contact-us.