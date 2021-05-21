Natural Balance Warns Cat Parents That Food Could Contain Salmonella
Don't stress, but here's what to do.
Cat owners who use Natural Balance pet foods should check the back of their bags.
Natural Balance Pet Foods, Inc., just issued a recall of 5- and 10-pound bags of their Natural Balance L.I.D. limited ingredient diets green pea & chicken formula dry cat food due to possible Salmonella contamination.
If you have a bag, you can check the codes on the back to see if your bag is affected. The affected bags have an expiration date of March 10, 2022, and retail codes (the number below the bar code) of 2363306234 or 2363300235. See the photo below for an example of what that looks like:
If you do have a bag — and even if you've already fed some to your cat — don't stress! According to Natural Balance, no cats have been reported sick so far, but the company is issuing the recall out of an abundance of caution.
However, if you've used the food already you can keep an eye out for symptoms of Salmonella infection in cats, which may include:
- Vomiting
- Diarrhea
- Decreased appetite
- Fever
- Excessive salivation
Salmonella can also affect humans who are exposed to it (for example, after touching contaminated food or even a cat with Salmonella), so keep an eye out for these symptoms in yourself if you've been using an affected bag:
- Nausea
- Vomiting
- Diarrhea
- Abdominal cramping
- Fever
To return your bag for a refund, or report an adverse reaction in your cat, contact Natural Balance by calling 1-833-558-0908, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. PST, or visiting www.naturalbalanceinc.com/contact-us.