Celebrate National Rescue Dog Day With These 10 Amazing Rescues

What better way to celebrate National Rescue Dog Day than by shouting out some of our favorite dog rescues and no-kill shelters from across the globe? As a company who’s devoted to bringing awareness (and new homes!) to rescue dogs (and other animals) every day, we know that these amazing stories couldn’t be possible without the organizations out on the front lines. Although there are so many amazing rescues and shelters out there to pay homage to, these are just a few that we absolutely love. 10 organizations to support on National Rescue Dog Day: Korean K9 Rescue

This NYC-based rescue has a facility in South Korea where they house dogs rescued from dog meat farms, high kill shelters, slaughterhouses and the streets. After rehabilitation, they transport dogs to NYC to find their forever homes.

Located on Kauai, Hawaii's fourth largest island, this shelter is dedicated to being a safe haven for dogs, cats and any other animals in need of a comfy place to sleep. They have an amazing program called Field Trips for Shelter Dogs through which both locals and tourists can go and take a pup out on a walk. Not only does it give the dogs exercise, but it allows more people to fall in love and — hopefully — take one home forever.

Based in Austin, Texas, Austin Pets Alive!’s goal is to see the end of the needless killing of homeless pets. APA! leads the no-kill movement in Austin with comprehensive, innovative lifesaving programs designed to save the animals most likely to be euthanized in shelters.

Dedicated to saving and rehabbing dogs in Puerto Rico and placing them in homes within mainland USA, The Sato Project has almost completely cleared Dead Dog Beach, a well-known dumping ground for abused and abandoned pups.

Animal Haven works to find homes for abandoned dogs and cats throughout the Tri-State Area. They also provide rehabilitation and training for animals who need it.

Dedicated to brighter futures for dogs on both sides of the border, Compassion Without Borders has programs both in Mexico and California, including rescue teams, veterinary care and free spay/neuter clinics.

A non-profit rescue in Bulgaria, RSDR is the only hope for many abused and abandoned dogs in the country. Started by a family who moved to Bulgaria from the United Kingdom, RSDR has worked tirelessly to rescue and rehome dogs all throughout Bulgaria, and hopes to be able to create a sterilization program in the near future.

Dedicated to the massive stray dog population in Bali, Indonesia, BAWA provides emergency response and rescue, street feeding, rehabilitation and adoption for the dogs on the island of Bali.

Based in India, Animal Aid Unlimited has up to four ambulances on the road of Udaipur from 7 a.m. to midnight, seven days a week. Not only do they rescue dogs (and other animals) in dire situations, but they also provide training programs, medical assistance, sanctuary, cruelty response, spay/neuter, and outreach and education to the community.

Best Friends Animal Society is the only national animal welfare organization dedicated exclusively to ending the killing of dogs and cats in America's shelters. A leader in the no-kill movement, Best Friends runs the nation's largest no-kill sanctuary, as well as lifesaving programs in partnership with rescue groups and shelters across the country, and has a goal of no-kill nationwide by 2025.