Why Is There Mucus In My Dog’s Poop?

If you just picked up your pup’s poop and noticed some mucus in there, you might have some questions.

Should you be stressed after finding mucus in dog poop?

That actually depends on how much mucus you’re noticing and how often that’s happening, according to Dr. Cristina Bustamante, an associate veterinarian with Caring Hands Animal Hospital in Florida and founder of Dr. B. Vet.

What does it mean if there’s mucus in your dog’s poop?

A little bit of mucus on occasion is actually normal, since it naturally lubricates your pup’s intestines.

But if you notice mucus in your dog’s poop often — or notice a lot of it — it could be a sign that something’s wrong.

“Mucus covering your dog’s poop can mean that they have an upset stomach,” Dr. Bustamante told The Dodo.

An upset stomach can be triggered by things like:

Parasites

Diet changes

Inflammatory bowel disease

Stress

Eating spoiled food

Bacterial infections

“The most common cause for mucus in dog’s poop is changes in their diet, such as new treats or [an] abrupt transition [off] their regular food,” Dr. Bustamante said.

When should you be worried about mucus in your dog’s poop?

While some mucus every once in a while shouldn’t be cause for concern, there are other times when you should get your vet involved.

“If they are having constant mucus, mucus with blood, or soft poop, you should bring your dog to the vet,” Dr. Bustamante said.

And if you notice other symptoms, you’ll definitely want to get your pup checked out.

“Make sure to take your pet to the vet if they have other abnormalities, such as decreased appetite or vomiting,” Dr. Bustamante said.

How to treat excessive mucus in your dog’s poop

According to Dr. Bustamante, adding a little fiber to your dog’s diet works wonders.

“Veterinarians often recommend adding psyllium husk, fiber cereals, canned pumpkin or prescription high-fiber diets,” Dr. Bustamante said.

However, if the underlying cause is a bacterial or parasitic infection, fiber alone won’t cut it — you’ll need antibiotics or other medication.

How to prevent excessive mucus in your dog’s poop

The best way to prevent excessive mucus in dog poop is to prevent the underlying causes.

“If you are changing their diet, make sure to slowly transition them to their new food, keep them on parasite prevention and do regular fecal parasite tests as recommended by your veterinarian,” Dr. Bustamante said.

Sometimes probiotics can help, too. (Just make sure to get your vet to OK them first!)

Try Probiotic Bites from Zesty Paws for $29

So there you have it! If you only occasionally notice mucus in your dog’s poop, you really don’t have anything to worry about. But if it’s happening frequently, you should get your BFF checked out and treated for whatever’s causing the excessive mucus.