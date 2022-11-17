These Are The Most Popular Dog And Cat Names For 2022

Is your pet named Luna, Max or Oliver? If so, you’re part of a big pack! These were the most popular pet names in 2022.

According to Rover’s recently released annual list of the most popular names for dogs and cats, Luna surpassed Bella for the first time this year to take the number-one spot for girl dogs, while Max continued its 10-year-long reign as the most popular name for boys. For cats, Oliver beat out Milo to top the list for boys alongside Luna, the most popular name for girls.

If you want to know what happened in popular culture in 2022, all you have to do is take a look at some of the trendiest dog and cat names for this year. Pet names inspired by TV shows as well as food- and music-inspired names dominated the list. Meanwhile, once-trendy pandemic names, like Covid, Fauci and Rona, dropped significantly in popularity, showing that Americans have moved on from the COVID-19 era.

The top trending dog name of 2022 was Fezco, inspired by the character from the TV show “Euphoria.” Hella and Yoongi, a possible nod to the BTS singer, were among the top trending names for cats in 2022.

Food-inspired monikers, like Hotpot and Sashimi for dogs and Roll and Green Bean for cats, also trended in 2022. Music-themed names remained trendy, as well. For dogs, Bieber and Spears increased in popularity, as did Eilish and Cardi for cats.

Here are the top 10 most popular dog names in 2022:

For male dogs:

Max

Charlie

Cooper

Milo

Buddy

Rocky

Bear

Teddy

Duke

Leo

For female dogs:

Luna

Bella

Daisy

Lucy

Lily

Zoe

Lola

Sadie

Bailey

Stella

These are the most popular 2022 cat names:

For male cats:

Oliver

Milo

Leo

Charlie

Max

Loki

Simba

Jack

Ollie

Jasper

For female cats:

Luna

Lily

Bella

Lucy

Nala

Callie

Kitty

Cleo

Willow

Chloe

Did your pet’s name make the list for 2022?