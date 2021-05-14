You Can Get Your Pet’s Portrait On These Limited Edition Purses

We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.

Now you can take your pet everywhere in the most stylish way possible — in the form of a gorgeous, custom-made bag.

Forget tacky totes with goofy caricatures of your dog or cat. We’re talking splurge-worthy purses from Modern Picnic with tasteful portraits of your BFF right on them.

And it’s super easy.

Just upload a full-body photo of your cat or dog with no obstructions (that means no wearing clothes or being held), and the artist will take it from there.

So what are you waiting for?

Buy your own custom pet purse from Modern Picnic, starting at $210.