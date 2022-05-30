4 Military Dogs To Remember On Memorial Day

Pixel-Shot/Shutterstock.com

While we love family dogs for giving us endless amounts of love, cuddles and funny moments, military dogs are working pups who serve as integral members to the armed forces. Heroes in their own right, military dogs are trained to sniff out explosives, find fallen soldiers, act as messengers and even warn their teams of potential attacks. Over the years, military dogs have proven their bravery and loyalty time and time again. 4 military dogs to remember To celebrate Memorial Day, we wanted to take a moment to remember some of the most famous military dogs and their heroic stories. Sergeant Stubby

America’s most famous war dog, Stubby was a street dog in Connecticut when he came across some soldiers training for World War I. He was taken along for their deployment to France and helped save his division in a number of ways, including warning his team of bombs, locating and standing by injured soldiers until they were saved, and even finding and detaining a German spy. He was presented with the gold medal by the Humane Education Society in a White House ceremony and met Presidents Woodrow Wilson, Calvin Coolidge and Warren G. Harding. Smoky

You probably don’t think of a Yorkshire Terrier when you think of a military dog, but Smoky was just that. This 4-pound pup served in World War II after she was found by an American soldier in the New Guinea jungle and sold to Corporal William A. Wynne. She stayed with Corporal Wynne for the next two years of war. During that time, she was credited with 12 combat missions, awarded eight battle stars and helped engineers build an airbase by helping to run wire through 70-foot pipes. Lucca

A German shepherd-Belgian Malinois mix, Lucca served for six years in the Marine Corps, deploying twice to Iraq and once to Afghanistan. Trained to detect explosives, Lucca participated in over 400 missions, with one claiming her leg when a nearby explosive device was set off while she was hunting for another one. She was granted the Dickin Medal by the PDSA and gifted an unofficial Purple Heart plaque by a fellow Marine who had also received the medal. Sallie Ann Jarrett