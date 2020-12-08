The Cutest Matching Christmas Outfits For You And Your Pet
Need them all 😍❄️🎁
We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.
Matching Christmas sweaters are so cheesy that they’re fun. So it doesn’t get any better than matching Christmas sweaters with your dog!
You and your pup will be the biggest hit at your (socially distanced) holiday party in your twinning get-ups.
So if you want to take the “owners who look like their dogs” trope to the next level this Christmas, look no further!
The Dodo rounded up some of the best Christmas sweater sets (and some shirt sets, since matching sweaters are pretty hard to come by) to help you match with your dog.
A Christmas sweater that’s adorably tacky
This sweater is definitely an attention-grabber.
A set that doesn’t get more Christmas than this
Christmas trees, elves and snowmen, oh my! Bonus points if you can spot the dinosaur — because nothing says “Christmas” like a giant T-rex, right? And while this is more of a long-sleeved shirt than a sweater, it still has the same effect.
This sweater with a GIANT gold bow
This sweater is the gift that keeps on giving. (But heads up, the dog sweater is only available in limited sizes!)
The most meta ugly sweater of all
Ugly sweaters on ugly sweaters. Truly hilarious.
A wintery sweater with a gorgeous pattern
This design is so stunning, it’s no wonder you’d want to share it with your pup.
A sweet Santa set
Finally! A shirt for Santa’s biggest fans.
A candy cane set for besties who are sweet as can be
If you don’t want to go full-blown ugly sweater, but still want to stay festive, this is a great choice. The pattern is super sweet — just like you and your pup! And it’s so cute you won’t even mind that it’s a shirt and not technically a sweater.
A classic reindeer sweater
This matching look will make your heart soar like Santa’s sleigh, even if it’s not actually a sweater.
A shirt set with a holiday llama and a Christmas cactus
This sweatshirt works for anyone who’s spending Christmas in a warmer place (or just wishes they were). You don’t need snow to celebrate, after all.
A red sweater with a pretty pattern
If you want something slightly less tacky, this sweater is more your speed.
A festive llama sweater
Any sweater could have reindeer on it. This llama look is much more special. (Heads up the dog version is only available in XS so grab it while you can!)