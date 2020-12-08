The Cutest Matching Christmas Outfits For You And Your Pet

We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.

Matching Christmas sweaters are so cheesy that they’re fun. So it doesn’t get any better than matching Christmas sweaters with your dog!

You and your pup will be the biggest hit at your (socially distanced) holiday party in your twinning get-ups.

So if you want to take the “owners who look like their dogs” trope to the next level this Christmas, look no further!

The Dodo rounded up some of the best Christmas sweater sets (and some shirt sets, since matching sweaters are pretty hard to come by) to help you match with your dog.

A Christmas sweater that’s adorably tacky