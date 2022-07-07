This State Just Became The Ninth To Ban Cosmetics Tested On Animals

It looks like more states are jumping on the cruelty-free bandwagon. Louisiana just became the ninth state to ban the sale of cosmetics tested on animals.

Louisiana follows eight other states that already have a ban in place: California, Nevada, Illinois, Virginia, Maryland, Maine, Hawaii and New Jersey. A similar bill was passed in New York in May 2022 and now just needs to be signed by Governor Kathy Hochul to become a law there.

The new ban in Louisiana is definitely an important step toward ending inhumane and unnecessary animal testing at the federal level.

“As we celebrate the passage of this law in Louisiana, we remain focused on the need for a comprehensive national solution,” Kitty Block, president and CEO of The Humane Society of the United States, told The Dodo. “While we have worked hard to ensure states pass these laws, it’s imperative for animals that we ban animal testing for cosmetics at the federal level.”

These bans also align with public opinion. The majority of Americans (52 percent, according to a Pew Research survey) oppose the use of animals for cosmetic testing. Many of the people who do support it only think it’s appropriate for medical research.

Nearly 100 million animals, from guinea pigs to monkeys, lose their lives in the U.S. each year for testing and research. However, testing on animals is an outdated practice, since researchers have developed more than 50 methods of testing products that don’t involve animals. Not only are these techniques more humane, but they’re also better at predicting how products will affect people, since animals and humans often don’t react the same way.

“With the growing number of superior non-animal test methods, thousands of existing ingredients with a history of safe use, and an increasing number of states and countries that have passed laws, there is no justification for the continued use of animals to test cosmetics,” Julia Breaux, central regional director of The Humane Society of the United States, told The Dodo. “We will not stop until animals no longer have to suffer for these cruel and outdated cosmetics tests.”

If you want to help end animal cosmetic testing, there are some steps you can take:

Don’t buy or use products that are tested on animals. Instead, buy cruelty-free products.

Donate to nonprofit organizations that are working to end animal testing.

Contact your legislators to tell them to support the Humane Cosmetics Act.

Thanks to this Louisiana legislation, we’re one step closer to ending animal testing for good. Let’s hope other states will get on board soon, too!