7 Products For People Who Love Cats But Hate Litter Boxes
Learn to love your cat’s poop palace 💩
Sponsored by Litter Genie
You love your cat so much that you’d do anything for him — even dealing with his litter box, which you lowkey hate.
But luckily for you, your BFF’s bathroom doesn’t have to make you miserable. We’ve rounded up some of the best products that make dealing with your cat’s business actually tolerable.
The best litter boxes and accessories
The Litter Genie is a litter disposal system that’s made to keep that stinky cat poop smell under control. This pail utilizes unique cartridges that continuously dispense special plastic bags designed with seven layers of odor-trapping technology to keep that cat poop smell from drifting through your home.
And not only does it trap poop smells, it’s also super easy to use — all you have to do is scoop your cat’s poop, drop it in the pail and pull out the handle that’s on the front of the bin to seal in the waste.
Not only is this cat litter highly rated by pet parents and specifically recommended by veterinarians, but it’s made to reduce tracking thanks to the medium-sized grain clay. This litter also forms into hard clumps to make scooping super easy.
While a lot of deodorizers may mask that cat litter smell, this one actually eliminates it because it’s made with corncob bits that absorb wetness and essential oils that neutralize the smell — so you don’t have to worry about being the cat parent with the stinky home.
Let’s be real, a lot of uncovered litter boxes aren’t pretty to look at, but this one actually has a cute paw print design. It also has great features, like high walls that will prevent your BFF from kicking litter all over the place.
And the flexible plastic handles make it easy for you to pick up the box so you can stash it if you have company coming over. The handles also make emptying so easy — you just pinch the handles together and use the spout on the edge to pour the dirty litter into the trash.
Having a covered litter box is super helpful if your cat’s a kicker, and the dome lid on this box will keep the litter from going flying. Plus, the step entrance will wipe your BFF’s paws as he goes in and out to prevent him from tracking litter all over your home.
It also has a charcoal filter to take care of that litter box smell. And there’s a handle on top, so moving the box is no problem.
Top-entry litter boxes are also a good choice if you don’t want your floor to be covered in tiny grains. The lid keeps litter and cat pee inside the box, while the grooves on the lid catch any litter that’s still stuck on your cat’s paws as he’s leaving the box. Plus, the round, sleek design will actually look good in your home.
This self-cleaning litter box automatically sifts your cat’s business away into a waster drawer after he leaves the box, so you don’t have to scoop up the nastiness yourself. This box is also linked to an app on your phone that will let you know when the waste drawer is getting full — and when that happens, just pull it out and toss the contents.
We even tested it out with our own cats and absolutely loved it. “The Litter-Robot seemed perfect for keeping Oscar's space clean and limiting our need to focus on litter to once or twice a week versus daily,” Anna Frangos, one of our pet parent reviewers, told The Dodo. “We only need to clean the litter tray once a week or even biweekly.”
While litter boxes can totally stink (literally), these products will help you hate them a little bit less.